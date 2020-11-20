By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Birthday wishes to Whitney Bingham and Cashton Newgaard on Nov. 20; Karla Bloem, Darlene Quinnell and Matthew Friemann on Nov. 21; Debbie Lawson and Joyce Sanness on Nov. 23; Matthew Schoh on Nov. 25; and Phillip Guillien on Nov. 26.
Wedding anniversaries greetings are extended to Mikal and Amy (Schansberg) Sylling 16 years on Nov. 20; and Gary and Mary Friemann on Nov. 24.
With the COVID-19 restrictions, there isn’t much happening these days. It’s important that you wear a face covering, practice social distancing and be safe when gathering with others.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Thurs., Nov. 19 - W-ELCA day beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the church. The afternoon will include a business meeting, Thankoffering and doing a couple community projects.
Sun., November 22 – 9:30 a.m. worship service, and the opportunity to express thanks to Pastor Fahey and wish her well in retirement from the ministry.
Wed., Nov. 25 – Thanksgiving Eve. Two options to worship: attend the joint service at St. Luke’s Church in Eitzen at 7 p.m. Social Distancing and masks are requested. You do not need to sign up in advance. The other option is to view a Thanksgiving litany with prayers and readings by Pastor Kris Fahey on Wilmington Lutheran Church MN on Facebook.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.