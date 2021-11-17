By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Whitney Bingham and Cashton Newgaard on Nov. 20; Karla Bloem, Darlene Quinnell and Matthew Friemann on Nov. 21; Debbie Lawson and Joyce Sanness on Nov. 23; Matthew Schoh on Nov. 25; and Phillip Guillien on Nov. 26.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Mikal and Amy (Schansberg) Sylling, 17 years on Nov. 20; Gary and Mary Friemann on Nov. 24.
The chair volleyball players from Spring Grove enjoyed a noon meal and introducing the game to senior citizens at the Community Center in Eitzen on Wednesday of last week. It was a fun time! Hopefully they can start up the activity with their seniors.
Carol Ann Burtness and LeRoy Williams recently traveled to the Twin Cities to attend the funeral of LeRoy’s uncle, Roger Williams, in St. Paul.
On Veterans Day, the Spring Grove American Legion Post #249 held a program at the Fest Building, with local veterans sharing their military service. The program was live streamed to the school.
Senior dining and chair volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., Nov. 21 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Thurs., Nov. 24 – 7 p.m. – Wilmington and St. Luke’s Churches - joint Thanksgiving Eve worship service hosted by ST. LUKE’S CHURCH in Eitzen.
Sun., Nov. 28 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Steven Meyer officiating.
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
