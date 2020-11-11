By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Birthday wishes to John Troendle, Leo Troendle and Becky Newgaard on Nov. 13; Margaret Ranzenberger, Lynn Susag and Tanner Sanness on Nov. 14; Ruth Quinnell and Aaron Buxengard on Nov. 15; Evan Holty on Nov. 17; Cindy Melbostad and Bailey Ewing on Nov. 18; Wayne Monson and Kylie Hanson on Nov. 19.
There are no wedding anniversaries to recognize this week.
For the November 3rd election, Wilmington Township had 260 registered voters the morning of the election. There were 21 new registrations on election day, so by end of the night, there were 279 registered voters in the township (two of the new registrations were fixes on the roster).
The township had 183 in-person voters when the polls closed and also had a total of 78 absentee votes. For President, Donald Trump received 140 votes, Joe Biden 39 votes, Kanye West one vote and Jo Jergensen two votes. For County Commissioner for our district, Greg Myhre had 142 votes and there was one write-in vote.
Serving as election judges for the township were Mona Olson, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard, Naomi Myhre and Becky Wilhelmson, as well as township clerk - Melissa Schroeder.
Joyce Sanness hosted the birthday fellowship on Nov. 8 following the Wilmington Church worship service.
Veterans Day
The annual Veterans Day program by the Spring Grove American Legion will take place on Wed., November 11 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Spring Grove Fest Building.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., November 15 – 9:30 a.m. worship service.
The Wilmington W-ELCA day has been rescheduled to Thurs., Nov. 19 beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the church. The afternoon will include a business meeting, Thankoffering and doing a couple community projects.
On Sun., November 22, a small reception will be held after worship to express thank you to Pastor Kris Fahey and wish her good luck in retirement.
There are two options to worship on Thanksgiving Eve: attend the joint service at St. Luke’s Church in Eitzen at 7 p.m. or, view a Thanksgiving sermon with prayers and readings by Pastor Kris Fahey on Wilmington Lutheran Church MN on Facebook.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
