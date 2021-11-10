By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to John Troendle, Leo Troendle and Becky Newgaard on Nov. 13; Margaret Ranzenberger, Lynn Susag and Tanner Sanness on Nov. 14; Ruth Quinnell and Aaron Buxengard on Nov. 15; Evan Holty on Nov. 17; Cindy Melbostad and Bailey Ewing on Nov. 18; Wayne Monson and Kylie Hanson on Nov. 19.
There aren’t any wedding anniversaries to report during this time period.
On Wednesday of last week, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard attended funeral services and burial for Jim Puent at Brownsville. Jim and Gary had served together in the Naval Reserves at the center in La Crosse.
Sandra (Trehus) Oesterle relayed that her sister, Anna (Trehus) Veum, formerly of Milwaukee, passed away November 3 in Watertown, Wis. She was 92 years old. They are daughters of Sever and Johanna (Omodt) Trehus. Sandra, age 80, is the only one left of her generation.
On Saturday evening, Nov. 6, family members gathered at Little Miami in Freeburg to celebrate Winnie Buxengard’s 94th birthday, which was the next day.
Deer hunters staying at the Gary Buxengard farm last weekend included Cory, Aaron and Zachary of Muskego, Wis., Jered and Owen of Bellechester, Minn.
For All Saints Sunday at Wilmington Lutheran Church, candles were lit to recognize Andrew Berg, Eleanor Engen, Isla Moore, and Walter Wilhelmson as newly baptized living saints in the last year; and Betty Engen, Arnold Fruechte and Naomi Myhre as new saints in the church triumphant. Following the worship service, November birthday celebrants were recognized during fellowship time hosted by Joyce Sanness.
On Wed., Nov. 10, the chair volleyball players from Spring Grove will travel to the Eitzen Community Center to participate in the noon meal and then introduce the game to senior citizens there. It will be a fun time!
Veterans Day in Spring Grove:
On Thursday, November 11 - Veterans Day, the Spring Grove American Legion Post #249 will have a program at the Fest Building beginning at 10:30 a.m. The supper will be held at the Legion front room from 5-7 p.m.
Senior dining and chair volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Semcac will have a Thanksgiving Meal on Tues., Nov. 16. Must call the dining site manager by noon on Fri., Nov. 12 to sign up.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., Nov. 14 – 10 a.m. worship service with Holy Communion. Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Tues., Nov. 16 – W-ELCA members and spouses and/or friends are encouraged to come to the Semcac Thanksgiving meal served at the Spring Grove Legion at 11:15 a.m. Must sign up by Nov. 12th. Following the meal, W-ELCA members will come out to church at about 12:30 for a business meeting and Thankoffering.
Sun., Nov. 21 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
PLEASE NOTE: The joint Thanksgiving Eve worship service will be held AT ST. LUKE’S CHURCH in Eitzen. (This had not yet been decided at the deadline time for the November newsletter.)
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.