By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Happy birthday wishes to Marion Myhre, 100 years old on May 9; Dave Selness and Brad Harguth on May 10; Barbara (Sylling) Arnold and Shirley Gerard on May 12; Emily Stenhoff, Jack Ryan, Katie Brewer, Curtis Myrah, Monica Dotseth and Michelle Voelker on May 13; Sharon Loomis, Hattie Sanness, Max Thorson and Lena Kessler on May 14.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Lee and Shannon (Wilhelm) Amundson, 14 years on May 8; Dean and Jennifer (Roble) Ellingson 33 years on May 9; Roger and Karen Stenhoff, 47 years on May 12.
100th birthday
A very happy 100th birthday to Marion Myhre on May 9. She grew up in Caledonia Township, the daughter of Charles “Ben” and Bertha (Nelson) Albee.
Marion attended the Hendel School, Dist. #39, and later became a school teacher. She taught at the Rask School, Dist. #67, located near Hwy. #76.
Except for a couple years teaching in Waseca, she has lived her entire life in Houston County – in Caledonia and Wilmington Townships. Marion met Sidney Myhre, they were married June 29, 1947, and the couple has lived on, and operated, the Myhre home farm all their married life.
Their children are Gerald, Judith, David and Sandra, and the couple has six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Marion volunteered at church a great deal, and has been a dedicated farm wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
With the COVID-19 situation, the couple has been staying home, so no birthday celebration is planned. But family and friends are encouraged to send cards and greetings as a great gesture to give Marion some extra special love on this milestone in her life. HAPPY 100th BIRTHDAY, MARION!
Ladies of Wilmington Lutheran Church met for a Do Day the afternoon of April 28.
Twelve quilts were tied and 18 personal care kits were assembled for Lutheran World Relief. Present were Carol Ann Burtness, Jan Lee and Winnie Buxengard, Evie Morey, Mona Olson, and Signe Roble. Hostesses were Winnie and Signe.
I hope everyone is finding things to do while staying home to help slow down the spread of COVID-19. With everyone hunkered down, there hasn’t been much news to report in this column lately.
I encourage you to share some creative ways you have spent time during this Stay at Home situation. Please let me know so I can include in next week’s column.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., May 10 – When this column was submitted to the Argus on April 30, there was no word yet about when worship services would resume. Check Wilmington Lutheran Church Facebook for updates.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
