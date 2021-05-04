By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Dave Selness and Brad Harguth on May 10; Barbara Arnold and Shirley Gerard on May 12; Emily Stenhoff, Jack Ryan, Katie Brewer, Curtis Myrah, Monica Dotseth and Michelle Voelker on May 13; Sharon Loomis, Hattie Sanness, Max Thorson and Lena Kessler on May 14.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Lee and Shannon (Wilhelm) Amundson, 15 years on May 8; Dean and Jennifer (Roble) Ellingson, 34 years on May 9; Roger and Karen Stenhoff, 48 years on May 12.
Wilmington Church ladies, including Carol Ann Burtness, Evie Morey and Jan Lee Buxengard, met at the home of Winnie Buxengard last Friday afternoon to assemble quilts to be hemmed for Lutheran World Relief.
Chuck Anderson and Dave Katz of Aiken, Minn. stayed with Glenn Kinneberg last week and were successful turkey hunters. Glenn relayed that the fellows have hunted at his farm for 29 years straight, except for last year, due to COVID.
The Spring Grove Area Chamber of Commerce held a contest to select four photos to be made into 500-piece jig saw puzzles as a fund raiser for the Chamber. One of the winners was Jan Lee Buxengard’s winter scene of Wilmington Lutheran Church with an eagle flying overhead. The photo has been used numerous times as the church’s bulletin cover. Anyone interested in placing a pre-order can contact the chamber: springgroveareachamber@gmail.com
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sunday, May 9 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Sunday, May 16 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Please watch for announcements at Wilmington Lutheran Church MN on Facebook, an email from the council president, or a phone call to those who do not have access to this technology. Also check the Wilmington News column in the Caledonia Argus.
This is YOUR news column, encompassing the Wilmington township area. Please contact me with your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc.
Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
