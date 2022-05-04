By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Monica Troendle on May 5; Walter Wilhelmson’s 1st birthday on May 6; Karlene Qualey and Holly Voight on May 7; Dave Selness and Brad Harguth on May 10.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Randy and Larie (Gerard) Wohlert, 43 years on May 5; Dan and Rhonda (Felten) Oehmigen, 16 years on May 6; Lee and Shannon (Wilhelm) Amundson 16 years on May 8; Dean and Jennifer (Roble) Ellingson, 35 years on May 9.
They’re back! Glenn Kinneberg reported seeing four grossbeaks and some Baltimore Orioles.
Last week, Chuck Anderson and David Tatz of Aiken, Minn. hunted turkeys on the Glenn Kinneberg farm. They have come to hunt at the farm for 31 years, and have been lucky each year.
On April 28, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard attended the elementary Spring VIP Concert at the Mabel-Canton School. Grandsons Garret and Gavin Peter participated.
Spring Grove School music concerts
The choir concert is scheduled for Monday, May 16, and band concert on Mon., May 23. Both will begin at 7 p.m. in the Spring Grove High School Gym.
Classic movies
Free classic movies are shown at the Spring Grove Cinema every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Schedules are available at the theater and also posted at several local businesses.
Senior dining and chair
volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There is an open invitation to Spring Grove chair volleyball players to play at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays at Eitzen, and for Eitzen players to come to Spring Grove on Thursdays, starting at 11:45 a.m. We have a fun time together! New players are welcome any time.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., May 8 – 10 a.m. worship service with Holy Communion. Pastor Steven Meyer to officiate.
Sun., May 15 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Steven Meyer officiating. May birthday fellowship to follow.
Tues., May 17 – W-ELCA business meeting and Do Day beginning at 1 p.m. at the church.
You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com.
