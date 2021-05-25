By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Memorial Day is Monday, May 31. Plan to purchase and wear a red poppy in remembrance of those who died trying to protect the country, display the U.S. flag, and attend observances in your community.
Birthday wishes to Scott Doely and Peyton Hoscheit on May 30; Kevin Anderson, Naomi Fruechte and Carter Espelien on May 31; Nicholas Holten and Nathan Griffin on June 1; Nathan Doely, Jessica Harguth, Gary Friemann and Brent Newgaard on June 2; Bently Rohland on June 3; and Keith Fruechte on June 4.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Stuart and Ruth (Waldron) Dibley 66 years, Keith and Char (Betz) Meiners 34 years, Cory and Laurie (Hauenstine) Buxengard 22 years, and Corey and Amber (Kierffer) Strinmoen 11 years on May 29; Steven and Joanne (Bakewell) Buxengard 41 years on May 31; Jeff and Dorothy Ranzenberger 36 years on June 1; Carl and Donna (Diersen) Myhre on June 3.
Congratulations to Bryan and Becky (Myhre) Wilhelmson on the birth of their first child, a son, Walter Gerald, on May 6 at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. Birth weight was 6 lbs. 13 oz., and length 19 ¾ inches. Grandparents include Gary and Lori Wilhelmson, Laurie and Al Wendel, and the late Gerald and Naomi Myhre.
Sincere sympathy to the Donald Ingvalson family on the sudden death of Jessie’s husband, Charlie Elverson, age 32, on May 13 due to a mountain climbing fall in Alaska. A Celebration of Life was held on Sun., May 23 at the Wood Funeral Home East Side in Ammon, Idaho. Family members traveled to Idaho to be with Jessie.
Special Export quartet met at the Harry J. Olson Community Center, north La Crosse, on May 17 to practice for upcoming sing outs.
The Wilmington W-ELCA met at the church on Tues., May 18 with Carol Ann Burtness, Jan Lee and Winnie Buxengard, Carolyn Haugstad, Evie Morey, Mona Olson, and Harriet Qualey in attendance. Following the business meeting, the women worked on mission projects, including tying 5 quilts and assembling 9 personal care kits for Lutheran World Relief, as well as rolling 45 bandages for Global Health Ministries. Each attendee furnished one snack item for the afternoon break time.
On May 18, Jan Lee Buxengard met with the Spring Grove Legion Auxiliary committee, who prepared wreaths for Memorial Day. They were Janet Fossum, Michelle Schwartzhoff, Ashley Horgen, Karen Langlie and Linda Eiken.
During the Sun., May 23 worship service at Wilmington Church, Aidan Olson was presented a quilt in recognition of his upcoming high school graduation. Gretchen Anderson hosted the birthday and graduation celebration fellowship following the service. Also, Carol Ann Burtness and Tamitha Peter met following the service to plan for the Wilmington Church food stand at the Wed., June 9 Farmers’ Market in Spring Grove.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sunday, May 30 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Steven Meyer officiating.
Please watch for announcements at Wilmington Lutheran Church MN on Facebook, an email from the council president, or a phone call to those who do not have access to this technology. Also check the Wilmington News column in the Caledonia Argus.
This is YOUR news column, encompassing the Wilmington township area. Please contact me with your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc.
Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
