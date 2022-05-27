By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Nancy Strike, Kipp Otterness and Cassie Rauk on May 26; Gerald Bratland on May 27; Scott Doely, Ed Troendle and Peyton Hoscheit on May 30; Kevin Anderson, Naomi Fruechte and Carter Espelien on May 31; Nicholas Holten and Nathan Griffin on June 1.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Jamie and Kara Kapplinger on May 27; Reggie and Brandi (Meyer) Schwartzhoff, 6 years on May 28; Stuart and Ruth (Waldron) Dibley 67 years, Keith and Char (Betz) Meiners 35 years, Cory and Laurie (Hauenstine) Buxengard 23 years, Corey and Amber (Kieffer) Strinmoen 12 years on May 29; Steve and Joanne (Bakewell) Buxengard 42 years on May 31; JeffandDorothy Ranzenberger 37 years on June 1.
The Wilmington W-ELCA met at the church the afternoon of Tues., May 17, with Carol Ann Burtness, Jan Lee and Winnie Buxengard, Carolyn Haugstad, Evie Morey, Mona Olson and Harriet Qualey present. After the meeting the ladies worked on mission projects, including tying 4 quilts, and assembling 23 baby care kits and 20 personal care kits for Lutheran World Relief. They also rolled 25 bandages for Global Health Missions. Evie Morey and Harriet Qualey provided afternoon lunch.
On May 20, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard attended the funeral service for Darlene Yotter at Lake City. She was the grandmother of daughter-in-law Jill Buxengard. In the evening, they attended the music concert where grandchildren Marcus and Malia Buxengard performed at the Ridgeway Community School. On May 21, Gary and Jan Lee attended the 50th wedding anniversary celebration for Elden and Janell Pohlman at the Houston County Fairgrounds.
The 2022 graduates who have been members and involved with Wilmington Lutheran Church were recognized during the worship service on Sun., May 22. Carson Gerard, Olaf Johnson and Hattie Sanness were each presented with a quilt provided by the W-ELCA.
At a Wilmington Church congregational meeting following last Sunday’s worship service, it was decided to accept a bid for repairing the steeple.
Last Sunday afternoon, Olaf Johnson, son of Josh and Aimee Johnson, was honored with a graduation celebration at the Eitzen Community Center. Congratulations Olaf!
Memorial Day in Spring Grove
The Memorial Day observance in Spring Grove will include Legionnaires and Scouts meeting at 9:45 a.m. at the school and marching to Viking Memorial Park, where a program will take place in the gazebo. There will be a speaker, patriotic music, reading of the Honor Roll, placing of wreaths on the crosses, rifle salute and taps. Everyone is welcome.
Spring Grove Music & Market
Wed., May 25: On Maple Drive - Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m. In Viking Memorial Park: food by Abby’s Concessions 4-7 p.m., and music by Patrick Longmire & Friends from 5-7 p.m.
Wed., June 1: On Maple Drive – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m. In Viking Memorial Park: food by BBG’s from 4-7 p.m., and music by Joe Cody 5-7 p.m.
Classic movies
Free classic movies are shown at the Spring Grove Cinema every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Schedules are available at the theater and also posted at several local businesses.
Senior dining and chair
volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There is an open invitation to Spring Grove chair volleyball players to play at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays at Eitzen, and for Eitzen players to come to Spring Grove on Thursdays, starting at 11:45 a.m. We have a fun time together! New players are welcome any time.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., May 29 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Steven Meyer officiating, and presentation of Bibles to 3rd grade youth.
Sun., June 5 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Sun., June 12 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
