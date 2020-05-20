By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Happy birthday wishes to Lynn Zotalis on May 22; Tyler Hoscheit on May 23; Deb Myhre, Cathy Ingvalson and Harriet Qualey on May 24; David Holten and Gretchen Anderson on May 25; Nancy Strike, Kipp Otterness and Cassie Rauk on May 26; and Gerald Bratland on May 27.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Randy and Deb (Rommes) Myhre 38 years, and Keith and Lisa (Fruechte) Bos 21 years on May 22; Osei and Emily (Haugstad) Owusu, five years on May 23; Andrew and Alyssa (Himlie) Melbostad, six years on May 24; John and Bonnie Meyer, 41 years on May 25; Jamie and Kara Kapplinger on May 27; Reggie and Brandi (Meyer) Schwartzhoff, four years on May 28.
On Mother’s Day, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard brought a noon meal to his mother, Winnie, and later had supper at the Tamitha and Shawn Peter home.
The Wilmington Church W-ELCA met at the church on Tues., May 12 for a business meeting and Do Day to work on mission projects. Present were Marion Anderson, Carol Ann Burtness, Jan Lee and Winnie Buxengard, Evie Morey, Mona Olson and Harriet Qualey. The ladies practiced social distancing while doing mission projects, including tying ten quilts and rolling 49 bandages. Hosts were Harriet and Jan Lee.
On May 15, Russell Kinneberg of Plymouth, Minn. did another mini air lift to the Houston County Airport to deliver food to his father, Glenn.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Regarding worship service, check the Wilmington Lutheran Church Facebook site for updates or announcements.
Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
