By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Lynn Zotalis on May 22; Tyler Hoscheit. Madison Norman and Jordan Norman on May 23; Deb Myhre, Catherine Ingvalson and Harriet Qualey on May 24; David Holten and Gretchen Anderson on May 25; Nancy Strike, Kipp Otterness and Cassie Rauk on May 26; and Gerald Bratland on May 27.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Randy and Deb (Rommes) Myhre 39 years, and Keith and Lisa (Fruechte) Bos 22 years on May 22; Osei and Emily (Haugstad) Owusu 6 years on May 23; Andrew and Alyssa (Himlie) Melbostad 7 years on May 24; John and Bonnie Meyer 42 years on May 25; Jamie and Kara Kapplinger on May 27; Reggie and Brandi (Meyer) Schwartzhoff 5 years on May 28.
Sincere sympathy to the family of Gale Danielson, 90, who passed away May 7 at the nursing home in Caledonia. He was raised on the family farm in Wilmington Township.
Sincere sympathy to the Horn and Schwebach families on the death of Sue Schwebach, 62, on May 3. Her funeral was held on May 8 at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Caledonia, and burial in Evergreen Cemetery.
Sincere sympathy to the family of Betty Engen, age 93, who passed away May 8 at Methodist Hospital, Rochester. Visitation was held May 11 at Roble Funeral Home and burial was in the Wilmington Church Cemetery.
Russell Kinneberg flew down from Plymouth on May 8th and picked up his father, Glenn. They enjoyed flying around the area and had a picnic at Monticello, Iowa.
On May 11, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard attended the funeral service for Uncle Merle Johnson at Immanuel Lutheran Church and burial in Evergreen Cemetery.
Kenneth and Gretchen Anderson recently returned from a bus trip to the Creation Museum and Ark Encounter in Williamstown Kentucky. They also enjoyed a riverboat dinner cruise on the Ohio River and a stop at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Brian Anderson, son of Kenneth and Gretchen Anderson, graduated again from Viterbo University in La Crosse on Sunday, May 16th. Although he officially graduated in 2020, due to the Covid Pandemic there was no “in person” ceremony. The 2020 graduates were invited to participate with the 2021 graduates. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Technology Education.
Last Friday morning, Donald Ingvalson received tragic news that his son-in-law, Charlie Elverson of Rigby, Idaho, was killed by falling ice on Thursday morning in Denali National Park, north of Anchorage, Alaska. Elverson’s climbing partner was injured in the mishap. Elverson is the husband of Jessie Ingvalson.
Allen, Celia, Marcus and Malia Buxengard and Tamitha, Garret and Gavin Peter spent Sunday with Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard at the family farm.
Wilmington Lutheran
Church news:
Tues., May 18 – 1 p.m. W-ELCA business meeting, and then work on mission projects. Bring one snack item for the afternoon break time.
Sunday, May 23 – 10 a.m. worship service followed by May birthday fellowship.
Please watch for announcements at Wilmington Lutheran Church MN on Facebook, an email from the council president, or a phone call to those who do not have access to this technology. Also check the Wilmington News column in the Caledonia Argus.
This is YOUR news column, encompassing the Wilmington township area. Please contact me with your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc.
Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
