By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Steve Troendle and Noah Doely on May 19; Lonny Tweeten and Abigail Buxengard on May 20; Stuart Dibley, Brian Anderson, Ben Thorson and Kenadee Gerard on May 21; Lynn Zotalis on May 22; Tyler Hoscheit, Madison Norman and Jordan Norman on May 23; Deb Myhre, Catherine Ingvalson and Harriet Qualey on May 24; David Holten and Gretchen Anderson on May 25.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Isaac and Kenzie (Lind) Fruechte, 4 years on May 19; Keith and Lisa (Fruechte) Bos, 23 years on May 22; Osei and Emily (Haugstad) Owusu, 7 years on May 23; Andrew and Alyssa (Himlie) Melbostad, 8 years on May 24; John and Bonnie Meyer, 43 years on May 25.
It was 164 years ago on May 11th that Minnesota became the 32rd state of the United States.
Congratulations to Darci Cleven and Steve Soland on the birth of a daughter, Stella Ann, on May 6 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Baby Stella’s birthweight was 7 lbs. 11 oz. and length 20 inches. She joins siblings Ty and Raigen Cleven, and Zack, Norah and Hazel Soland at home. Grandparents are Mark and Dianne Gerard, LuVerne and Carol Soland, Randy and Kathy Stafki. Great grandparents are Leo and Betty Stoltz, Glorianne Knox, Kay Howe and Pat Soland.
Wilmington Church members with May birthdays were honored during fellowship time following last Sunday’s worship service. Hosts were Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard.
Spring Grove School music concerts
The band concert is scheduled for Mon., May 23, beginning at 7 p.m. in the Spring Grove High School Gym.
Classic movies
Free classic movies are shown at the Spring Grove Cinema every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Schedules are available at the theater and also posted at several local businesses.
Senior dining and chair
volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There is an open invitation to Spring Grove chair volleyball players to play at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays at Eitzen, and for Eitzen players to come to Spring Grove on Thursdays, starting at 11:45 a.m. We have a fun time together! New players are welcome any time.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., May 22 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating. During the service, 2022 high school graduates who have been members and involved with Wilmington Lutheran will be recognized. A short congregational meeting regarding steeple repairs will follow the service.
Sun., May 29 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Steven Meyer officiating, and presentation of Bibles to 3rd grade youth.
Sun., June 5 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
