By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
May 17th marks the 115th anniversary of Norway’s Independence from Denmark. Due to the COVID-19 situation, Spring Grove’s celebration of Syttende Mai has been postponed until the weekend of August 7-9.
Happy birthday wishes to Jan Lee Buxengard on May 15; Michelle Henderson, Caitlin Speece and Phillip Paulson on May 16; Glorianne Knox, Leo Privet and Ansley Stickler on May 17; Steve Troendle and Noah Doely on May 19; Lonny Tweeten and Abby Buxengard on May 20; Stuart Dibley, Ben Thorson, Brian Anderson and Kenadee Gerard on May 21.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Isaac and Kenzie (Lind) Fruechte, 2 years on May 19.
Congratulations to Brian Anderson, who graduated from Viterbo University on May 9 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Technology Education. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a virtual ceremony. Viterbo is hoping to have a real ceremony later in the summer. Brian is the son of Kenneth and Gretchen Anderson. The family connected his laptop to the television in the family room to watch the ceremony.
Not much news to report in this column lately.
I encourage you to share some creative ways you have spent time during this Stay at Home situation. Please let me know so it can be included in next week’s column.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., May 17 – No worship service. Check for Pastor Fahey’s service on Wilmington Lutheran Church Facebook.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
