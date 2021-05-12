By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
May 17th marks the 116th anniversary of Norway’s Independence from Denmark. Come celebrate Syttende Mai in Spring Grove May 14-16.
Birthday wishes to Jan Lee Buxengard on May 15; Michelle Henderson, Caitlin Speece and Phillip Paulson on May 16; Glorianne Knox, Leo privet and Ansley Stickler on May 17; Steve Troendle and Noah Doely on May 19; Lonny Tweeten and Abigail Buxengard on May 20; Stuart Dibley, Benjamin Thorson, Brian Anderson and Kenadee Gerard on May 21.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Isaac and Kenzie (Lind) Fruechte, 3 years on May 19.
Wilmington Church members who delivered Meals on Wheels in Spring Grove the week of May 3-7 included: Evie Morey, Nancy Strike, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard, Keith and Carrie Haugstad, Carol Ann Burtness, LeRoy Williams, and Don Ingvalson.
Sincere sympathy to the family of Betty Engen, age 93, who passed away May 8 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester. Visitation was held on Tues., May 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Roble Funeral Home in Spring Grove, followed with a private family graveside service at the Wilmington Church Cemetery officiated by Pastor Steve Meyer.
Owen Andrew Buxengard, son of Jered and Jill, was Confirmed at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bellechester on Sun., May 9. Also attending the Confirmation worship service and the brunch that followed at the family’s home were Owen’s sister, Ella, grandparents Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard and Alan and Claire Brinkman, as well as Lorin and Dorothy Pohlman, Allen Buxengard, Todd and Abigail Brinkman and children.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sunday, May 16 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Tues., May 18 – 1 p.m. W-ELCA business meeting, and then work on mission projects. Bring one snack item for the afternoon break time.
Please watch for announcements at Wilmington Lutheran Church MN on Facebook, an email from the council president, or a phone call to those who do not have access to this technology. Also check the Wilmington News column in the Caledonia Argus.
This is YOUR news column, encompassing the Wilmington township area. Please contact me with your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc.
Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
