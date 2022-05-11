By Jan Lee Buxengard
May 17 marks the 117th anniversary of Norway’s independence from Denmark. Come celebrate Syttende Mai in Spring Grove May 13-15.
Birthday wishes to Barbara Arnold and Shirley Gerard on May 12; Emily Stenhoff, Jack Ryan, Katie Brewer, Curtis Myrah, Monica Dotseth and Michelle Voelker on May 13; Sharon Loomis, Hattie Sanness, Max Thorson and Lena Kessler on May 14; Jan Lee Buxengard on May 15; Michelle Henderson, Caitlin Speece and Phillip Paulson on May 16; Glorianne Knox, Leo Privet and Ansley Stickler on May 17.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Roger and Karen Stenhoff, 49 years on May 12.
On May 2nd, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard enjoyed the concert by the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters at the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center in La Crosse.
Wilmington Church members who delivered Meals on Wheels in Spring Grove last week included Evie Morey, Nancy Strike, Don Ingvalson, Keith and Carrie Haugstad, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard. They also enjoyed visiting with Marie Hanson at the Spring Grove Manor.
Sincere sympathy to the family of Muriel Wiemerslage, 88, who passed away May 2 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Memorial service was held on May 10 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Eitzen with burial in the church cemetery.
On May 7th, Jim Wilhelmson and Gary Buxengard, representing the Spring Grove American Legion, at a program at the Hesper Public Cemetery honoring Cynthia Cameron, who is buried there. A short history lesson and prayer was held to honor her service as an enlisted nurse during the Civil War as part of National Nurses Week, May 6-12.
Spring Grove School
music concerts
The choir concert is scheduled for Monday, May 16, and band concert on Mon., May 23. Both will begin at 7 p.m. in the Spring Grove High School Gym.
Classic movies
Free classic movies are shown at the Spring Grove Cinema every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Schedules are available at the theater and also posted at several local businesses.
Senior dining and chair
volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There is an open invitation to Spring Grove chair volleyball players to play at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays at Eitzen, and for Eitzen players to come to Spring Grove on Thursdays, starting at 11:45 a.m. We have a fun time together! New players are welcome any time.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., May 15 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Steven Meyer officiating. May birthday fellowship to follow.
Tues., May 17 – W-ELCA business meeting and Do Day beginning at 1 p.m. at the church.
Sun., May 22 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating. During the service, 2022 high school graduates Carson Gerard, Olaf Johnson and Hattie Sanness, who have been members and involved with Wilmington Lutheran will be recognized.
You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
