By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Happy birthday wishes to Tracy Sweeney on March 28; Corey Landsom on March 29; Darin Bratland, Jacque Wennes and Jaden Weiss on March 31; and Angela Engen on April 2.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Steve and Diane (Egge) Guberud 20 years on March 31; Neil and Sandy (Hanson) Morey 19 years on April 2.
With everyone hunkered down, there hasn’t been news to report in this column lately. Maybe you could share some creative ways you have spent time.
Like for instance, on Sunday, I pieced together a quilt top for Lutheran World Relief missions, and in the evening enjoyed listening to the Mollie B Polka Party on KNEI radio from 7-9 p.m.
In regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision was made by the Bishop and La Crosse Area Synod to suspend all Lenten and Sunday worship services for all churches in the synod until further notice. Remember to wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands!
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Wed., March 25 – NO Lenten worship service, but go to Immanuel Lutheran Church Facebook and view Pastor Meyer’s message.
Sun., March 29 - NO Fifth Sunday in Lent Worship Service, but Pastor Fahey will give a sermon on Wilmington Lutheran Church Facebook.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc.
Call me at home 498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
