By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Happy birthday wishes to Todd Olerud and Myia Strike on March 20; Brian Solberg, Marilyn Sanness and Sarah Sobeck on March 21; Christopher Strinmoen on March 22; Kara Kapplinger on March 23; Craig Landsom and Hailey Normann on March 24; Amanda Jo Myhre on March 25.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Jim and Faith (Olson) Normann, 14 years on March 24;
March birthdays, St. Patrick’s Day and the first day of Spring were celebrated with fellowship followed the worship service at Wilmington on March 15. Gretchen Anderson was the host.
By order of the Bishop and the La Crosse Area Synod, all Lenten and Sunday worship services will be suspended for all churches in the synod until further notice.
This decision was made in regard to the coronavirus pandemic. Remember to wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands!
Looking ahead to the first 2020 “Do Day”, the Wilmington W-ELCA will meet on Tuesday, March 24 beginning at 1 p.m. to tie quilts, assemble baby and health kits, and roll bandages.
Hosts for the afternoon break will be Marian Anderson and Carol Ann Burtness.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Wed., March 18 – NO Lenten worship service at Immanuel.
Sun., March 22 - NO Third Sunday in Lent Worship Service.
Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc.
Call me at home 498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
