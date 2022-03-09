Birthday wishes to Don Ingvalson and Joe Engen on March 10; Eric Oitzman, Karen Ryan and Haley Halverson on March 11; Matthew Myrah and Benjamin Streukens on March 12; Karleigh Petersen on March 13; Kevin Fruechte and Maria Graf on March 14; David Wiebke and Mona Olson on March 15; and Caty Meyer on March 16.
Spring Grove School music program news:
The Spring Grove School Choir Concert has been rescheduled to Thurs., March 10 at 7 p.m. in the gym. On Mon., March 14 – the High School Band and Choir will participate in Large Group Contest at Fillmore Central High School in Harmony.
Classic movies
Free classic movies are shown at the Spring Grove Cinema every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Schedules are available at the theater and also posted at several local businesses.
Senior dining and chair
volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Wed., March 9 – 6:30 p.m. Lenten Worship at Immanuel.
Sun., March 13 – 10 a.m. worship service with Holy Communion. Pastor Lane Zaffke will officiate.
Tues, March 15 – 1 p.m. – W-ELCA’s first Do Day of 2022.
Wed., March 16 – 6:30 p.m. Lenten Worship at Immanuel.
Sun., March 20 – 10 a.m. worship service with Holy Communion. Pastor Steve Meyer officiating. Birthday fellowship and council meeting following the service.
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
