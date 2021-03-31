By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
April 1st, Fools Day, is celebrated each year. Will you play, or fall victim to, pranks or hoaxes? Beware!
Birthday wishes to Daryl Melbostad on April 3; Thomas Monson on April 4; Robert Wiemerslage Alexis Zotalis and Kandis Privet on April 5; Charles Holten and Tyler Larson on April 6; Matthew Griffin, Anne Selness, Shannon Eiken, Henrik Johnson and Madelyn VanBenCoten on April 8; and Travis Troendle on April 9.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Michael and Kay (Fruechte) Paulson 28 years on April 3; George and Joyce (Diersen) Sanness 51 years on April 4; Dean and Connie (Serres) Myhre 37 years on April 7; Floyd and Darlene Strinmoen 26 years, and Eric and Leanne Benson 15 years on April 8;
Members of Wilmington Church who delivered Meals on Wheels in Spring Grove the week of March 22-26 were Carol Ann Burtness, LeRoy Williams, Gary Buxengard, Don Ingvalson, Keith and Carrie Haugstad, Evie Morey and Nancy Strike.
The Wilmington W-ELCA met at the church the afternoon of March 23 for Do Day. Present were Jan Lee and Winnie Buxengard, Carolyn Haugstad, Evie Morey, Mona Olson and Harriet Qualey. They assembled 34 baby kits and 10 health kits, and tied six quilts for Lutheran World Relief. They also tied a fleece blanket and a quilt that were donated to the couple in Hokah who lost their home in a fire on March 13. Previously, Aidan Olson had rolled 61 bandages for Global Health Ministries. Afternoon coffee time was potluck, with each attendee furnishing one snack.
On March 28, January, February and March birthdays and Palm Sunday were celebrated following worship at Wilmington Church. Aimee Johnson hosted the fellowship time.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Friday, April 2 – Good Friday worship service at 7 p.m. with Pastor Steven Meyer officiating.
Sunday, April 4 – Easter Sunday – 10 a.m. Worship Service officiated by Pastor Steven Meyer. Masks are required.
Please watch for announcements on Wilmington Lutheran Church MN on Facebook, an email from the council president, or a phone call to those who do not have access to this technology. Also check the Wilmington News column in the Caledonia Argus.
This is YOUR news column, encompassing the Wilmington township area. I appreciate the input of those who continue to provide news items and strongly encourage more of you to partake in making the column interesting and informative. Please contact me with your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc.
Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
