Birthday wishes to Darin Bratland, Jacque Wennes and Jaden Weiss on March 31; Angela Engen on April 2; Daryl Melbostad on April 3; Thomas Monson on April 4; Alexis Zotalis and Kandis Rae Privet on April 5; Charles Holten and Tyler Larson on April 6.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Steve and Diane (Egge) Guberud 22 years, on March 31; Neil and Sandy (Hanson) Morey, 11 years on April 2; Michael and Kay (Fruechte) Paulson, 29 years on April 3; George and Joyce (Diersen) Sanness, 52 years on April 4.
Congratulations to Tanner Sanness and Monica Larson of Caledonia on the birth of a son, Otis Ray Sanness, on March 22. At birth, the baby weighed 7 lbs. 4 oz., and measured 20 inches. Grandparents are Kaare and Karen Sanness, Mike and Twila Graewin, Kristy and Dennis Larson. Great grandparents are George and Joyce Sanness, Val and Alvina Ferrian.
The Spring Grove Chair Volleyball players traveled to Eitzen last Wednesday, where they joined in with the Eitzen senior citizens for a fun time. They plan to meet again this Wednesday.
Luren Singers Spring Concert
The Luren Singers will have their Spring Concert on Sunday, April 3 at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Spring Grove. No admission charge; a free will offering will be taken.
Classic movies
Free classic movies are shown at the Spring Grove Cinema every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Schedules are available at the theater and also posted at several local businesses.
Senior dining and chair volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Wed., March 30 – 6:30 p.m. Lenten Worship at Immanuel.
Sun., April 3 – 10 a.m. worship service with Holy Communion. Pastor Steven Meyer officiating.
Wed., April 6 – 6:30 p.m. Lenten Worship at Immanuel.
Sun., April 10 – 10 a.m. Palm/Passion Sunday worship service with dramatic telling of the Passion Story. No Communion this Sunday.
April 14 – Maundy Thursday 6:30 p.m. worship service with Holy Communion at Immanuel.
April 15 – Good Friday – 1 p.m. worship at Immanuel and 6:30 p.m. worship at Wilmington.
April 17 – Easter Sunday; 10 a.m. Festival Easter Worship service with Holy Communion. Pastor Steve Meyer officiating.
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
