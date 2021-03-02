By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Daniel Dotseth, Roger Stenhoff and David Sanness on March 6; Marian Bunge, Dianne Gerard, Robert Quinnell, Paul Burtness and Larie Wohlert on March 7; Jean Ann Tweeten, Stephanie Jaster, Marvin Cleven and Logan Sanness on March 8; Ron Troendle, Kenny Privet, Betty Voight, Derek Voight, Landon Meyer and Jaxon Farley on March 9; Donald Ingvalson and Joe Engen on March 10; Eric Oitzman, Karen Ryan and Haley Halverson on March 11; Mathew Myrah and Benjamin Streukens on March 12.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Terry and Arlene (Nelson) Olerud on March 8; Marvin and Mavis (Pohlman) Cleven, 43 years on March 9.
On February 26, Special Export quartet sang at the funeral service for Sigurd Rudser at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home, Onalaska. Sig was a long-time member of the La Crosse Coulee Chordsmen.
Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard traveled to Bellechester, Minn. last Saturday to visit Jered, Jill, Owen and Ella Buxengard. They also enjoyed the Wildcats Dance Team performance at the Goodhue School. Ella, now an eighth-grade student and a member of the dance program since age three, is one of nine on the varsity dance team.
Isla (pronounced “I-lah” Mae Moore, daughter of Darcy Thorson and Kody Moore, was baptized by Pastor Lane Zaffke during the worship service at Wilmington Lutheran Church on Sun., February 28. Sponsors are Kenadee Gerard and Kyle Moore.
Please continue to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and be safe when gathering with others.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Wed., March 3 - 6:30 p.m. Midweek Lenten worship will be held in person (masks required) at Immanuel Lutheran Church
Sun., March 7 – 10 a.m. Worship service with Holy Communion, officiated by Pastor Lane Zaffke.
Sun., March 14 – 10 a.m. Worship service with Holy Communion, officiated by Pastor Lane Zaffke.
Please watch for announcements on Wilmington Lutheran Church MN on Facebook, an email from the council president, or a phone call to those who do not have access to this technology. Also check the Wilmington News column in the Caledonia Argus.
Announcements will also be included with Immanuel Church’s announcements during their weekly worship services aired on Facebook Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. @ImmanuelCaledonia, and on their website.
This is YOUR news column, encompassing the Wilmington township area. I appreciate the input of those who continue to provide news items and strongly encourage more of you to partake in making the column interesting and informative. Please contact me with your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc.
Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
