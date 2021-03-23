By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Tracy Sweeney on March 28; Corey Landsom on March 29; Darin Bratland, Jacque Wennes and Jaden Weiss on March 31; and Angela Engen on April 2.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Steve and Diane (Egge) Guberud, 21 years on March 31; Neil and Sandy (Hanson) Morey, 10 years on April 2.
On March 8 a heavy, wet snow fall amounted to about 6 to 8 inches at the Gary Buxengard farm. With warmer weather during the following days, by week’s end, most of the snow had melted away.
Sincere sympathy to the family of Linda Wisland, 70 of Richfield, Minn. who passed away unexpectedly at her home on March 1. The daughter of Clarence and Gladys Wisland grew up in Wilmington Township above the town of Bee. The family were members of Wilmington Lutheran Church, and the children attended Spring Grove Schools. On March 20, Linda’s cremains were buried next to her sister Mary Jane Wisland in the Wilmington Church Cemetery.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Wed., March 24 - 6:30 p.m. Midweek Lenten worship will be held in person (masks required) at Immanuel Lutheran Church
Sun., March 29 – Palm Sunday – 10 a.m. Worship Service with Holy Communion officiated by Pastor Lane Zaffke. Following the service, there will be a time of fellowship to celebrate Palm Sunday, and honor members with birthdays in January, February and March.
Please watch for announcements on Wilmington Lutheran Church MN on Facebook, an email from the council president, or a phone call to those who do not have access to this technology. Also check the Wilmington News column in the Caledonia Argus.
This is YOUR news column, encompassing the Wilmington township area. I appreciate the input of those who continue to provide news items and strongly encourage more of you to partake in making the column interesting and informative. Please contact me with your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc.
Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
