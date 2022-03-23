By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Craig Landsom and Hailey Normann on March 24; Amanda Myhre on March 25; Andrew Berg on March 26; Tracy Sweeney on March 28; and Corey Landsom on March 29.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Jim and Faith (Olson) Norman, 16 years on March 24.
Members of Wilmington Lutheran Church delivered Meals on Wheels in Spring Grove last week. They were Evie Morey, Nancy Strike, Keith and Carrie Haugstad, Don Ingvalson, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard. The Buxengard’s enjoyed visiting with Gary’s Aunt Marie Hanson.
On Tues., March 15 the Wilmington W-ELCA met at the church for Do Day. Present were Carol Ann Burtness, Jan Lee and Winnie Buxengard, Eleanor Engen, Carrie Haugstad, Evie Morey, Mona Olson, Harriet Qualey and Joyce Sanness. The busy ladies assembled 44 personal care kits, 41 baby care kits, and tied 5 quilts for Lutheran World Relief. They also rolled 32 bandages for Global Health Ministries. Mona, the birthday girl, was hostess.
Last Wednesday, Glenn Kinneberg met Flying Farmer friends Jeff and Marcia Thompson of Bristle, Wis. at the Houston County Airport. The couple treated Glenn to a noon meal at Ivy Grove Café as a belated birthday gift.
Members of Wilmington Lutheran Church celebrated March birthdays with fellowship time following the worship service on Sunday. Hostess was Nancy Strike. The church council also held their monthly meeting with Gretchen Anderson, Diana Rask, Josh Myhre, David Trehus, and Keith Haugstad attending, as well as Pastor Steven Meyer and insurance agent Tom Danielson.
The Spring Grove Chair Volleyball players traveled to Eitzen last Wednesday, where they joined in with the Eitzen senior citizens for a fun time. They plan to meet again this Wednesday.
Classic movies
Free classic movies are shown at the Spring Grove Cinema every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Schedules are available at the theater and also posted at several local businesses.
Senior dining and chair
volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Wed., March 23 – 6:30 p.m. Lenten Worship at Immanuel.
Sun., March 27 – 10 a.m. worship service with Holy Communion. Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Wed., March 30 – 6:30 p.m. Lenten Worship at Immanuel.
Sun., April 3 – 10 a.m. worship service with Holy Communion. Pastor Steven Meyer officiating.
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
