By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Eldon “Bud” Morey, Chase Stoltz and Jennifer Yardley on March 3; Jeff Gerard, Bev Landsom and Everlee Stadtler on March 4; Faith Normann, John Kemp, Angela Myhre, Grace Bulman, Joe Kessler and Zachery Doely on March 5; Daniel Dotseth, Roger Stenhoff and David Sanness on March 6; Marian Bunge, Dianne Gerard, Robert Quinnell, Paul Burtness and Larie Wohlert on March 7; JeanAnn Tweeten, Stephanie Jaster, Marvin Cleven and Logan Sanness on March 8; Ron Troendle, Kenny Privet, Betty Voight, Derek Voight, Landon Meyer and Jaxon Farley on March 9. Uff da! That is a lot of birthdays in a week’s time!
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Jeff and Cheyenne (Spinden) Stadtler, 6 years on March 4; Terry and Arlene (Nelson) Olerud on March 8; Marvin and Mavis (Pohlman) Cleven, 44 years on March 9.
World Day of Prayer
Friday, March 4 is designated as “World Day of Prayer”. It is a global ecumenical movement led by Christian women who invite women (and men) to join in prayer and action for peace and justice around the world. This movement is very fitting as we look around our world today.
Spring Grove School music program news:
Upcoming Spring Grove School music programs in the high school gym: Fri., March 4 - Band Concert at 7 p.m.; and Mon., March 7 – 7 p.m. Choir Concert. On Mon., March 14 – the High School Band and Choir will participate in Large Group Contest at Fillmore Central High School in Harmony.
Wilmington Township news:
Wilmington Township annual meeting on Tuesday, March 8 at the town hall. Polls open from 5 to 8 p.m. to elect a clerk/treasurer for a two-year term, and a supervisor for a three-year term. Annual meeting to follow after polls close and votes counted.
Classic movies
Free classic movies are shown at the Spring Grove Cinema every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Schedules are available at the theater and also posted at several local businesses.
Senior dining and chair
volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Wed., March 2 – 6:30 p.m. - Ash Wednesday worship service at Immanuel.
Sun., March 6 – 10 a.m. worship service with Holy Communion. Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Wed., March 9 – 6:30 p.m. Lenten Service at Immanuel.
Sun., March 13 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
