By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Todd Olerud and Myia Strike on March 20; Brian Solberg, Marilyn Sanness and Sarah Sobeck on March 21; Christopher Strinmoen on March 22; Kara Kapplinger on March 23; Craig Landsom and Hailey Normann on March 24; and Amanda Myhre on March 25;
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Jim and Faith (Olson) Normann, 15 years on March 24.
Don Ingvalson spent the weekend of March 5-7 in the Twin Cities area visiting his daughter Jessie and son Devon, and spent time visiting some museums. Don also visited neighbors he grew up with, including Dale VanCleave and Christine Burtness, Paul Burtness and Robert Burtness.
The Wilmington Township annual meeting was held at the town hall on March 9. See story elsewhere in the Argus.
Please continue to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and be safe when gathering with others.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Wed., March 17 - 6:30 p.m. Midweek Lenten worship will be held in person (masks required) at Immanuel Lutheran Church
Sun., March 21 – 10 a.m. Worship service led by Gary Buxengard, with recorded gospel and sermon from Pastor Steven Meyer.
Tues., March 23 – W-ELCA – the first Do Day of 2021, beginning at 1 p.m. Come to help tie quilts, roll bandages, fill kits, finish a fleece blanket and work on one or two other community projects. Bring one snack item for mid-afternoon potluck snack time.
Sun., March 29 – Palm Sunday – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating. Following the service, birthday fellowship and celebration of Palm Sunday.
Please watch for announcements on Wilmington Lutheran Church MN on Facebook, an email from the council president, or a phone call to those who do not have access to this technology. Also check the Wilmington News column in the Caledonia Argus.
This is YOUR news column, encompassing the Wilmington township area. I appreciate the input of those who continue to provide news items and strongly encourage more of you to partake in making the column interesting and informative. Please contact me with your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc.
Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
