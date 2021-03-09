By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Karleigh Petersen on March 13; Kevin Fruechte and Maria Graf on March 14;
David Wiebke and Mona Olson on March 15; Caty Meyer on March 16; Nathan Olson and Karlie Harguth on March 17; Bonnie Meyer, Tonya Johnston, Joshua Olerud and Greta Corpstein on March 19.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Glenn and Allene Buxengard 32 years on March 18.
Darcy Thorson and Kody Moore hosted a brunch at their home after Isla Mae’s baptism on February 28. Attending were grandparents Dave and Donna Trehus, and Don and Marilyn Moore. Also, the Robert and Kandice Hammel family, Chad and Tara Espelien family, and Mike and Kelli Tornstrom family.
Jeff Thompson, of the Milwaukee area, flew in last Friday and took Glenn Kinneberg out for a belated birthday lunch. The flying duo are looking forward to going to the annual Flying Farmer Convention in July at Mitchell, South Dakota.
On Sunday, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard visited at the Allen Buxengard home in rural La Crescent.
Please continue to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and be safe when gathering with others.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Wed., March 10 - 6:30 p.m. Midweek Lenten worship will be held in person (masks required) at Immanuel Lutheran Church
Sun., March 14 – 10 a.m. Worship service with Holy Communion, officiated by Pastor Lane Zaffke.
Tues., March 23 – W-ELCA Do Day at 1 p.m.
Please watch for announcements on Wilmington Lutheran Church MN on Facebook, an email from the council president, or a phone call to those who do not have access to this technology. Also check the Wilmington News column in the Caledonia Argus.
This is YOUR news column, encompassing the Wilmington township area. I appreciate the input of those who continue to provide news items and strongly encourage more of you to partake in making the column interesting and informative. Please contact me with your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc.
Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.