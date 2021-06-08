By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
June 14, Flag Day, the 244th anniversary of the adoption of the National Flag of the Unites States of America. Fly the flag proudly!
Birthday wishes to Dennis Dotseth, Mike Solum, Verdon Olson, Darin Meyer and Malia Buxengard on June 15; Kari Ingvaldson, Krista Kraabel, Kelly Groth and Lola Guillien on June 16: Anthony Myhre, Caleb Selness and Maggie McLaughlin on June 17; and Devon Troendle on June 18.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Gary and Jan Lee (Pohlman) Buxengard 52 years, and Richie and Amber (Knutson) Meiners, 7 years on June 14; Ronald and Monica Troendle 34 years, Scott and Jennifer (Bergsgaard) Solberg 9 years, Jeff and Kelly (Meiners) Groth 8 years, and Joe and Jackie Cody 8 years on June 15; Richard and LaVonne (Horn) Oitzman 59 years, Lonny and JeanAnn (Privet) Tweeten 48 years, Truman and Jan Tilleraas 42 years, and Dan and Kelly Selness 21 years on June 16; Gary and Lori (Peterson) Wilhelmson 28 years on June 18.
On May 28, family and friends surprised Lonny and JeanAnn Tweeten in honor of his 70th birthday and her retirement from Kwik Trip. Hosted by their four daughters, the event was held at the Mabel Community Center.
Sincere sympathy to Signe (Myhre) Heffern and family of Minneapolis on the death of her husband, Jay, on May 21 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Signe is the oldest daughter of the late Leland and Monica Myhre.
Allen and Emily Buxengard and children, and Tamitha Peter and sons spent Memorial Day with Gary and Jan Lee.
On Tuesday, June 1, Glenn Kinneberg drove to Plymouth to attend the funeral for his brother-in-law John “Jack” Olson. Burial was at Fort Snelling. Jack was the husband of Glenn’s sister Marian. After the funeral, Glenn and his son Russell drove to the Decorah airport to pick up Russell’s airplane that had its yearly check up by a mechanic there.
Gary Buxengard was with the La Crosse Coulee Chordsmen as they sang the National Anthem at the La Crosse Loggers vs. Minnesota Mud Puppies baseball game in La Crosse on June 3. The Minnesota team won 12-4.
Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard enjoyed a Sunday afternoon visit with Aunt Marie Hanson at the Spring Grove Manor. Lots of stories and memories were shared.
Wilmington Lutheran
Church news:
Wed., June 9 – church women serving supper from 4-7 p.m. in log cabin in Viking Memorial Park during Farmer’s Market and Music in the Park in Spring Grove. Cat and the Fiddle will provide music in the gazebo.
Sun., June 13 – 10 a.m. worship service – a recorded worship service from the La Crosse Area Synod Assembly will be shown.
Sun., June 20 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Steven Meyer officiating.
Please watch for announcements at Wilmington Lutheran Church MN on Facebook, an email from the council president, or a phone call to those who do not have access to this technology. Also check the Wilmington News column in the Caledonia Argus.
This is YOUR news column, encompassing the Wilmington township area. Please contact me with your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc.
Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.