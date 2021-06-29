By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Sunday, July 4th is Independence Day. The primary purpose of celebrating this special day is to commemorate the independence of the United States from what was once known as the United Kingdom of Great Britain. On July 4, 1776, The Declaration of Independence was finally adopted. Dubbed as the Fourth of July, this day is devoted to celebrate the rich traditions, the colorful history, as well as the founding of a good independent government. Be sure to show your patriotism by proudly flying our nation’s flag. And have an enjoyable and safe holiday weekend.
Birthday wishes to Dan Selness, David Eiken and Mikai Thomas on July 3; Tara Espelien, Duron Bratland, Arlene Olerud, Leon Spinden Jr., and Devin Brevig on July 4; Jackie Vick, Allen Buxengard and Katrina Rud on July 5; Ben Sanness on July 6; Kelly Engen, Laurie Buxengard and Elijah Solum on July 7; Aaron Middendorf and Faith Solum on July 8; and Jordan Jaster on July 9.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Kieron and Katie (Friemann) Brewer 16 years on July 9.
Special Export quartet participated in the Make Music – La Crosse activity by performing on the patio of the Ground Round on Monday noon, June 21st.
The Wilmington W-ELCA met at the church on June 22 for a 10 a.m. business meeting, noon potluck salad lunch, followed by working on mission projects, including tying 11 quilts and rolling 43 bandages. Present were Carol Ann Burtness, Jan Lee and Winnie Buxengard, Mona Olson, Evie Morey and Harriet Qualey.
Trehus siblings and other family members from a distance and the local area were together last weekend, including Ozzie and Kay Gilbertson of Lincoln Nebraska, Ron and Sharon Welper of Waterloo, Iowa and David and Donna Trehus of Spring Grove.
Rev. Rolf Svanoe of Decorah officiated the Sunday, June 27 worship service at Wilmington Church. A cousin of the Trehus family, he most recently served Greenfield Lutheran Church in Harmony, retiring in November of last year. His sermon was the first in a series based on the Book of Acts and traveling. Carolyn Haugstad hosted the June birthday fellowship following the worship service.
Looking for something to do on Wednesday, June 30? Plan to come to the Spring Grove Viking Memorial Park area for the Farmers’ Market, 4-7 p.m., supper by Houston County Cattlemen and Merchants Bank 4–7 p.m., and music 5-7 p.m. by Buck Hollow.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., July 4 – NO worship service.
Please watch for announcements at Wilmington Lutheran Church MN on Facebook, an email from the council president, or a phone call to those who do not have access to this technology. Also check the Wilmington News column in the Caledonia Argus.
This is YOUR news column, encompassing the Wilmington township area. Please contact me with your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc.
Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
