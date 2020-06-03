By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Congratulations to all high school graduates!
Belated birthday wishes to Scott Doely, Ed Troendle and Peyton Hoscheit on May 30; Kevin Anderson, Naomi Fruechte and Carter Espelien on May 31; Nicholas Holten and Nathan Griffin on June 1; Nathan Doely, Jessica Harguth, Gary Friemann and Brent Newgaard on June 2; Bently Rohland on June 3; and Keith Fruechte on June 4.
Birthday wishes to LaVonne Oitzman and Styrk Myhre on June 5; Richard Oitzman and Nicole Ellingson on June 6; Katrina Paulson on June 7; Leon Myhre on June 8; Ryan Lawson, Gabriel Cody, Paul Forrester and Kim Holty on June 9; Bernard Kohnen and Terry Olerud on June 10.
Belated wedding anniversary greetings to Stuart and Ruth (Waldron) Dibley 65 years, Keith and Char (Betz) Meiners 33 years, Cory and Laurie (Hauenstine) Buxengard 21 years, and Corey and Amber (Kieffer) Strinmoen 10 years on May 29; Charlie and Jessie (Ingvalson) Elverson 5 years on May 30; Steven and Joanne (Bakewell) Buxengard 40 years on May 31; Jeff and Dorothy Ranzenberger 35 years on June 1; Carl and Donna (Diersen) Myhre on June 3.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Loren and Judy Anderson 38 years, and Tony and Lynette Privet 16 years on June 5; Kevin and Krista Doely 28 years on June 6; Leon and Sue (Monson) Spinden 34 years on June 7; Daniel and Pam (Oitzman) Thesing 30 years, Darin and Stacy Meyer 19 years and Bruce and Corrina Buxengard 11 years on June 9; David and Bonnie Solberg 53 years on June 10; David and Donna (Olerud) Trehus 43 years on June 11.
The Wilmington Church Council, pastor and organists met at the church on Mon., May 18 for a regular council meeting and to discuss re-opening the church for worship. Present were council members: Gretchen and Kevin Anderson, Gary Buxengard, Don Ingvalson, Josh Myhre, Joyce Sanness and David Trehus, Pastor Kris Fahey, and organists Jan Lee Buxengard and Bethany Engen.
Since the church is located in Minnesota, but is part of the La Crosse (Wisconsin) Area Synod of the ELCA, guidelines for reopening could differ between the states.
No decision was made at this time, but the group plans to meet again on Mon., June 15 to continue the discussion.
Please share your news to make this column interesting and informative.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sunday – no in-person worship service; Go to the Wilmington Lutheran Church Facebook site for a virtual service.
Mon., June 15 at 7 p.m. – meeting of the Church Council, pastor and organists to discuss re-opening the church for worship.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.