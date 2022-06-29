By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Monday, July 4 is Independence Day. The primary purpose of celebrating this special day is to commemorate the independence of the United States from what was once known as the United Kingdom of Great Britain. On July 4, 1776, The Declaration of Independence was finally adopted. Dubbed as the Fourth of July, this day is devoted to celebrate the rich traditions, the colorful history, as well as the founding of a good independent government. Be sure to show your patriotism by proudly flying our nation’s flag. And, have an enjoyable, and safe, holiday weekend.
Birthday wishes to Nancy Kemp on June 30; Sammy Eiken, Elling Engen and Gracie Bass on July1; Shay Cody and Mitchell Myhre on July 2; Dan Selness, David Eiken and Mikai Thomas on July 3; Tara Espelien, Duron Bratland, Arlene Olerud, Leon Spinden Jr. and Devin Brevig on July 4; Allen Buxengard, Jackie Vick and Katrina Rud on July 5; Benjamin Sanness on July 6.
Belated birthday wishes to Lane Zaffke, whose birthday was June 24.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Tyler and Bethany (Tisthammer) Engen, 10 years on June 30; and Darrel and Trisha (Urell) Oviatt, 27 years on July 1.
Kenneth and Gretchen Anderson recently attended Sangerfest in Madison, Wis. Sangerfest is held every other year and is a gathering with ten Norwegian men’s choruses, and culminated with a Grand Concert on Saturday night.
The Wilmington W-ELCA met at the church on Tues., June 21 for a business meeting, followed by working on mission projects. Eleven baby kits and six personal care kits were assembled, and seven quilts tied for Lutheran World Relief, as well as 40 bandages rolled for Global Health Ministries. Noon lunch was provided by the officers.
Gary Buxengard was among the La Crosse Coulee Chordsmen who sang the National Anthem at the La Crosse Loggers game last Wednesday night.
Last week Friday, Jan Lee Buxengard attended the celebration of life for classmate (CHS Class of 1964) Diane (Bunge) Gengler at Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. Diane, age 75, passed away on January 19.
Summer/Spring Fling celebration of June birthdays was held following worship at Wilmington Church last Sunday. Tamitha Peter planned the event, which included games for all ages and a brunch.
Spring Grove Music & Market
Wed., June 29: On Maple Drive – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m. In Viking Memorial Park: food by Athletic Boosters 4-7 p.m. and music by The Executives 5-7 p.m.
Wed., July 6: On Maple Drive – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m. In Viking Memorial Park: food by Waterloo Ridge Lutheran Church 4-7 p.m. and music by Charlie Warner 5-7 p.m.
Classic movies
Free classic movies are shown at the Spring Grove Cinema every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Schedules are available at the theater and also posted at several local businesses.
Senior dining and chair volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There is an open invitation to Spring Grove chair volleyball players to play at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays at Eitzen, and for Eitzen players to come to Spring Grove on Thursdays, starting at 11:45 a.m. We have a fun time together! New players are welcome any time.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., July 3 – NO WORSHIP SERVICE.
Sun., July 10 – 10 a.m. worship service with Holy Communion. Pastor Lane Zaffke will officiate.
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
