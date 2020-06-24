By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Birthday wishes to Tristan Ingvaldson on June 26; Kelly Stenhoff on June 27; Joel Strike and Terry Fruechte on June 28; Chad Landsom, Jessie Elverson, Sam Sanness, and Emily and Celia Buxengard on June 29; Nancy Kemp on June 30; Sammy Eiken, Gracie Bass and Elling Engen on July 1; Shay Cody and Mitchell Myhre on July 2.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Tim and Jennifer Friemann 7 years, and Andy and Sheri Allen 8 years on June 28; Sidney and Marion (Albee) Myhre 73 years, and Derek and Amanda (Melcher) Voight 7 years on June 29; Tyler and Bethany (Tisthammer) Engen 8 years on July 30; Darrell and Trisha (Urell) Oviatt 25 years on July 1.
The Wilmington Church Council met June 15. The decision was made to re-open church on Sunday, June 28 at 9:30 a.m. for worship service, followed by birthday fellowship. Present were council members Gretchen and Kevin Anderson, Gary Buxengard, Don Ingvalson and Joyce Sanness, as well as Pastor Kris Fahey, organist Jan Lee Buxengard, W-ELCA vice president Mona Olson, and cleaning person Amy Sylling.
The Wilmington W-ELCA met at the church on June 16 for a business meeting and potluck noon meal, followed by an afternoon working on mission projects. Ten quilts were tied for Lutheran World Relief and 70 bandages rolled for Global Health Ministries. Present were Marion Anderson, Carol Ann Burtness, Jan Lee and Winnie Buxengard, Carrie Haugstad, Evie Morey, Mona Olson and Tamitha Peter.
On June 18, Gary Buxengard sang with the La Crosse Coulee Chordsmen, who sang during a “Meet and Greet” drive around visitation for former member Rev. Roger Hjelle, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, La Crosse. Hjelle passed away March 30 at 75 years of age.
Rainfall on June 19-20 measured in the amount of 2.6 inches at the Gary Buxengard farm.
Shawn, Tamitha, Garret and Gavin Peter provided supper on Father’s Day at the Gary Buxengard home.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., June 28 – 9:30 a.m. worship service followed by fellowship to celebrate April, May and June birthdays. Naomi Myhre will host.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.