By Jan Lee Buxengard
Wilmington News
Birthday wishes to Tristan Ingvaldson on June 26; Kelly Stenhoff on June 27; Joel Strike and Terry Fruechte on June 28; Chad Landsom, Jessie Ingvalson, Sam Sanness, Emily Buxengard and Celia Buxengard on June 29; Nancy Kemp on June 30; Sammy Eiken, Elling Engen and Gracie Bass on July 1; Shay cody and Mitchel Myhre on July 2.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Mitchel and Victoria (Inthathirath) Myhre, one year on June 27; Andy and Sheri Allen, 19 years on June 28; Derek and Amanda (Melcher) Voight, 8 years on June 29; Tyler and Bethany (Tisthammer) Engen, 9 years on June 30; Darrell and Trisha (Urell) Oviatt, 26 years on July 1;
Gary Buxengard sang the National Anthem with the La Crosse Coulee Chordsmen for the La Crosse Loggers vs. Willmar Stingers baseball game at the Lumberyard on June 17. The game was paused for a half hour after the sixth inning because of lightning. The Loggers won by a score of 7-1.
Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard helped granddaughter Malia celebrate her 6th birthday at the Allen Buxengard farm home, rural La Crescent, on June 18.
Congratulations to Darci Cleven and Steve Soland on the birth of a daughter, Hazel Renee, on June 19 at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. The baby’s birth weight was 7 lbs. 15 oz. and measured 20 ½ inches long. Hazel joins siblings Ty and Raigen Cleven and Zack and Nora Soland. Grandparents are Mark and Dianne Gerard, LuVerne and Carol Soland, Randy and Kathy Stafki. Great grandparents include Leo and Betty Stoltz, Glorianne Knox, Kay Howe and Pat Soland.
Russell Kinneberg of Plymouth, Minn. flew into the Houston County Airport last Saturday to take his father, Glenn, to breakfast in observance of Father’s Day.
On Sunday, June 20, Andrew John Paul Berg, son of Adam Berg and Jill Britain, was baptized at Wilmington Lutheran Church. Pastor Steven E. Meyer officiated. Sponsors are April and Keith Gilbertson.
Looking for something to do on Wednesday, June 23? Plan to come to the Spring Grove Viking Memorial Park area for the Farmers’ Market, 4-7 p.m., supper by Trinity Lutheran Church 4–7 p.m., and music 5-7 p.m. by Ford and Marge Brevig.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., June 27 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Rolf Svanoe from Decorah officiating. Rolf is a third cousin to David Trehus. Birthday fellowship will follow the service.
Sun., July 4 – NO worship service.
Please watch for announcements at Wilmington Lutheran Church MN on Facebook, an email from the council president, or a phone call to those who do not have access to this technology. Also check the Wilmington News column in the Caledonia Argus.
This is YOUR news column, encompassing the Wilmington township area. Please contact me with your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc.
Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
