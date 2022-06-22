By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Daniel Monson and Raigen Cleven on June 23; Brenda Weiss, Anna Yearous and Joey Holten on June 24; Bryn Forrester and Landon Rogich on June 25; Tristan Ingvaldson on June 26; Kelly Stenhoff on June 27; Joel Strike and Terry Fruechte on June 28; Chad Landsom, Jessie Ingvalson, Sam Sanness, Emily Buxengard and Celia Buxengard on June 29.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Brian and Julie (Selness) Zmolek, 37 years on June 24; Max and Jennifer (Kinneberg) Yardley, 6 years on June 25; Mitchell and Victoria (Inthathirath) Myhre, 2 years on June 27; Andy and Sheri Allen 20 years, and Tim and Jennifer Friemann, 19 years on June 28; Derek and Amanda (Melcher) Voight, 9 years on June 29.
The Wilmington Church Council met following worship on Sun., June 12, with Gretchen Anderson, Diana Rask, Dave Trehus and Keith Haugstad in attendance. They voted to cancel worship on Sun., July 3 since no pastor has been scheduled to officiate.
Last weekend, Gary and Allen Buxengard enjoyed the Steam Threshing Festival and 39th annual Hart-Parr Oliver National Show at Heritage Park in Forest City, Iowa.
Spring Grove Music & Market
Wed., June 22: On Maple Drive – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m. In Viking Memorial Park: food by Merchant’s Bank with Houston County Cattlemen 4-7 p.m. and music by Buck Hollow 5-7 p.m.
Wed., June 29: On Maple Drive – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m. In Viking Memorial Park: food by Athletic Boosters 4-7 p.m. and music by The Executives 5-7 p.m.
Classic movies
Free classic movies are shown at the Spring Grove Cinema every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Schedules are available at the theater and also posted at several local businesses.
Senior dining and
chair volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There is an open invitation to Spring Grove chair volleyball players to play at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays at Eitzen, and for Eitzen players to come to Spring Grove on Thursdays, starting at 11:45 a.m. We have a fun time together! New players are welcome any time.
Wilmington Lutheran
Church news:
Sun., June 26 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating. Following worship. a Summer/Spring Fling Celebration of June birthdays and some fun time together. Tamitha Peter is planning the celebration.
Sun., July 3 – NO WORSHIP SERVICE.
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
