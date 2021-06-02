By Jan Lee Buxengard
Birthday wishes to LaVonne Oitzman, Brian Vick and Styrk Myhre on June 5; Richard Oitzman and Nicole Ellingson on June 6; Katrina Paulson on June 7; Leon Myhre on June 8; Ryan Lawson, Gabriel Cody, Paul Forrester and Kim Holty on June 9; Bernard Kohnen and Terry Olerud on June 10.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Loren and Judy Anderson 39 years, and Tony and Lynette Privet 17 years on June 5; Kevin and Krista Doely 29 years on June 6; Leon and Sue (Sylling-Monson) Spinden 35 years on June 7; Daniel and Pam (Oitzman) Thesing 31 years, and Bruce and Corrina Buxengard 12 years on June 9; David and Bonnie Solberg 54 years on June 10; David and Donna (Olerud) Trehus 44 years on June 11.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sunday, June 6 – 10 a.m. worship service; bringing back full worship service, led by a lay leader and a recorded sermon by Pastor Steven Meyer.
Wed., June 9 – church women serving supper from 4-7 p.m. in log cabin in Viking Memorial Park during Farmer’s Market and Music in the Park in Spring Grove.
Please watch for announcements at Wilmington Lutheran Church MN on Facebook, an email from the council president, or a phone call to those who do not have access to this technology. Also check the Wilmington News column in the Caledonia Argus.
This is YOUR news column, encompassing the Wilmington township area. Please contact me with your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc.
Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
