By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Don’t you just love the aroma of freshly cut alfalfa? Good amounts of rainfall helped the crop grow, and the weather is cooperating for gathering the cuttings. The planted fields have really greened up and you can almost “hear” the corn growing! It’s a busy time of year, so be watchful of farm equipment on the roadways.
June 14, Flag Day, was the 243rd anniversary of the adoption of the national flag of the United States of America. In the evening, Spring Grove American Legion Post members and members of the Cub and Boy Scouts conducted a ceremony in Viking Memorial Park to dispose of 100-plus flags that are no longer serviceable.
Birthday wishes to Carlyn Kraabel and Benjamin Anderson-Bauer on June 19; David Strike and Pamela Thesing on June 20; Dean Myhre, Annika Evanson-Morken and Ethan Matzke on June 21; Julie Britain on June 22; Daniel Monson and Raigen Cleven on June 23; Brenda Weiss, Anna Yearous and Joey Holten on June 24; Bryn Forrester and Landon Rogich on June 25.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Scott and Ann (Kalash) Sanness 38 years and Tyler and Sara Privet 10 years on June 19; Scott and Karen (Bunge) Bingham 39 years and Russell and Jody Kinneberg 33 years on June 20; Daryl and Cindy (Doely) Melbostad 40 years on June 21; Brian and Julie (Selness) Zmolek 35 years on June 24; Max and Jennifer (Kinneberg) Yardley 4 years on June 25.
On June 9, Spring Grove American Legion Post #249 officers Gary Buxengard, Fordyce Brevig, Dean Johnson and Robert Karlsbroten installed the new officers of the Caledonia Legion Post.
Overnight on June 9-10, there was a measurement of 3.1 inches of rainfall at the Gary Buxengard farm.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sunday – The church council met on Monday night to make a decision about re-opening for worship services.
Since the Argus deadline was Friday, the outcome of this meeting could not be reported.
Members could check the Wilmington Lutheran Church Facebook site for updates. It’s likely the calling list will be used to inform congregation members about when services can be held again.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative.
Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
