By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Carlyn Kraabel and Benjamin Anderson-Bauer on June 19; David Strike and Pamela Thesing on June 20; Dean Myhre, Annika Evanson-Morken and Ethan Matzke on June 21; Julie Britain and Josh Newgaard on June 22; Daniel Monson and Raigen Cleven on June 23; Brenda Weiss, Anna Bingham and Joey Holten on June 24; Bryn Forrester and Landon Rogich on June 25.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Scott and Ann (Kalash) Sanness 39 years and Tyler and Sara Privet 11 years on June 19; Scott and Karen (Bunge) Bingham 40 years and Russell and Jody Kinneberg 34 years on June 20; Daryl and Cindy (Doely) Melbostad 41 years on June 21; Brian and Julie (Selness) Zmolek 36 years on June 24; Max and Jennifer (Kinneberg) Yardley 5 years on June 25.
Spring Grove Legionnaires installed the Caledonia Legion Post officers on June 8.
On Wed., June 9, women of Wilmington Lutheran Church served food in Viking Memorial Park during the Farmer’s Market and Music in the Park. A total of 120 meals were served, and water was also available on this hot, humid evening.
One day last week, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard stopped at Hokah to view the new paver bricks along the walkway to the Veterans Memorial, and then traveled to Brownsville to see the new Veteran’s Memorial that was dedicated on Memorial Day. Both memorials are very nice. Take a summer drive and check them out.
Gary Buxengard traveled to Woods and Meadows Hunting Preserve at Warrens Wis. last Saturday to observe grandson Zachary compete in a high school shooting sports event.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., June 20 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Steven Meyer officiating.
Tues., June 22 – 10 a.m. W-ELCA business meeting, potluck lunch and then work on quilt-tying, rolling bandages, etc.
Please watch for announcements at Wilmington Lutheran Church MN on Facebook, an email from the council president, or a phone call to those who do not have access to this technology. Also check the Wilmington News column in the Caledonia Argus.
This is YOUR news column, encompassing the Wilmington township area. Please contact me with your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc.
Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.