By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Kari Ingvaldson, Krista Kraabel, Kelly Groth and Lola Guillien on June 16; Anthon Myhre, Caleb Selness and Maggie McLaughlin on June 17; Devon Troendle on June 18; Carlyn Kraabel, Benjamin Anderson-Bauer and Hazel Soland on June 19; David Strike and Pamela Thesing on June 20; Dean Myhre, Annika Evanson-Morken and Ethan Matzke on June 21; Julie Britain and Josh Newgaard on June 22.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Richard and LaVonne Oitzman 60 years, Lonny and JeanAnn (Privet) Tweeten 49 years, Truman and Jan Tilleraas 43 years, amd Dan and Kelly Selness 22 years on June 16; Gary and Lori (Peterson) Wilhelmson 29 years on June 18; Scott and Ann (Kalash) Sanness 40 years, and Tyler and Sara Privet 12 years on June 19; Scott and Karen (Bunge) Bingham 41 years, and Russell and Jody Kinneberg 35 years on June 20; Daryl and Cindy (Doely) Melbostad 42 years on June 21.
Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard, along with their children and grandchildren: Allen, Emily, Celia, Marcus and Malia Buxengard, Jered, Owen and Ella Buxengard and Tamitha, Garrett and Gavin Peter traveled to Muskego Wis. last weekend to attend the high school graduation ceremony and party for Aaron, oldest son of Cory and Laurie Buxengard.
Spring Grove Music & Market
Wed., June 15: On Maple Drive – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m. In Viking Memorial Park: food by Abby’s Concessions from 4-7 p.m. and music by Cat and Fiddle 5-7 p.m.
Wed., June 22: On Maple Drive – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m. In Viking Memorial Park: food by Merchant’s Bank with Houston County Cattlemen 4-7 p.m. and music by Buck Hollow 5-7 p.m.
Classic movies
Free classic movies are shown at the Spring Grove Cinema every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Schedules are available at the theater and also posted at several local businesses.
Senior dining and
chair volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There is an open invitation to Spring Grove chair volleyball players to play at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays at Eitzen, and for Eitzen players to come to Spring Grove on Thursdays, starting at 11:45 a.m. We have a fun time together! New players are welcome any time.
Wilmington Lutheran
Church news:
Sun., June 19 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Steve Meyer officiating.
Tues., June 21 – W-ELCA meeting and Do Day, beginning at 10 a.m. Following the meeting, W-ELCA officers will host a lunch and the afternoon will be spent working on mission projects.
Sun., June 26 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating. Following worship a Spring Fling Celebration of June birthdays and some fun time together.
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
