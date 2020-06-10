By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Flag Day, June 14, is the 243rd anniversary of the adoption of the national flag of the United States of America. Proudly display the flag in observance of Flag Day and throughout the year.
Members of Spring Grove American Legion Post 249, the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts will have a flag disposal ceremony in Viking Memorial Park on Sunday, June 14 beginning at 7 p.m.
If you have flags that are no longer serviceable, bring them to the Legion, or directly to the ceremony to be properly disposed of per the U.S. Flag Code.
Birthday wishes to Brian Friemann on June 12; Dennis Dotseth, Mike Solum, Verdon Olson, Darin Meyer and Malia Buxengard on June 15; Kari Ingvaldson, Krista Kraabel, Kelly Groth, Jan Tilleraas and Lola Guillien on June 16; Anthony Myhre, Caleb Selness and Maggie McLaughlin on June 17; and Devon Troendle on June 18.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Gary and Jan Lee (Pohlman) Buxengard, 51 years on June 14; Ronald and Monica Troendle 33 years, Scott and Jennifer (Bergsgaard) Solberg 18 years, Jeff and Kelly (Meiners) Groth 7 years, and Joe and Jackie Cody 7 years on June 15; Richard and LaVonne (Horn) Oitzman 58 years, Lonny and Jean Ann (Privet) Tweeten 47 years, Truman and Jan Tilleraas 41 years and Dan and Kelly Selness 20 years on June 16; Gary and Lori (Peterson) Wilhelmson 27 years on June 18.
On Sun., May 31, Phyllis and Dan Kalstabakken of Altura visited Carol Ann Burtness and LeRoy Williams, and also returned a few plants to their original home.
Karl Sylling is doing well following right knee replacement surgery on May 26.
The Wilmington Church Council will meet at the church on Mon., June 15 at 7 p.m. to discuss re-opening the church for worship. Also participating in the discussion will be the pastor, organists, W-ELCA president, and the cleaning person.
The Wilmington Church W-ELCA will meet at the church on Tues., June 16, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with a business meeting, and followed by a potluck lunch. After lunch there will be quilts to tie, bandages to roll and kits to pack up for missions. Social distancing will be in practice.
Please share your news to make this column interesting and informative.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sunday – no in-person worship service; Go to the Wilmington Lutheran Church Facebook site for a virtual service.
Mon., June 15 at 7 p.m. – meeting of the Church Council, pastor, organists, W-ELCA president, and the cleaning person to discuss re-opening the church for worship.
Tues., June 16 at 9:30 a.m. – W-ELCA business meeting, potluck and Do Day.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc.
Call me at home 498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
