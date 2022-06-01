By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Nathan Doely, Jessica Harguth, Gary Friemann and Brent Newgaard on June 2; Bently Rohland on June 3; Keith Fruechte on June 4; LaVonne Oitzman, Brian Vick, and Styrk Myhre on June 5; Richard Oitzman and Nicole Ellingson on June 6; Katrina Paulson on June 7; and Leon Myhre on June 8.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Carl and Donna (Diersen) Myhre on June 3; Loren and Judy Anderson, 40 years, Tony and Lynette Privet, 18 years, on June 5; Kevin and Krista Doely 30 years on June 6; Leon and Sue (Sylling Monson) Spinden, 36 years on June 7.
Spring Grove Music & Market
Wed., June 1: On Maple Drive – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m. In Viking Memorial Park: food by BBG’s from 4-7 p.m., and music by Joe Cody 5-7 p.m.
Wed., June 8: On Maple Drive – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m. In Viking Memorial Park: food by Trinity Lutheran Youth from 4-7 p.m. and music by Ford and Marge Brevig 5-7 p.m.
Classic movies
Free classic movies are shown at the Spring Grove Cinema every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Schedules are available at the theater and also posted at several local businesses.
Senior dining and chair
volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There is an open invitation to Spring Grove chair volleyball players to play at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays at Eitzen, and for Eitzen players to come to Spring Grove on Thursdays, starting at 11:45 a.m. We have a fun time together! New players are welcome any time.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., June 5 – 10 a.m. worship service and Holy Communion. Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Sun., June 12 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
