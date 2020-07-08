By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Birthday wishes to Cooper Sylling on July 11; Jim Normann on July 12; Eric Dotseth and Alison Gunderson on July 13; Myron Sylling, Eric Ingvalson, Dean Ellingson and Joseph Solum on July 14.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Eric and Julia (Crawford) Ingvalson 7 years on July 13; and Matt and Tamie (Stoltz) Knutson 13 years on July 14.
Congratulations to Mitchell Myhre and Victoria Inthathirath of Lakeville, Minn. who were married June 27.
The ceremony and reception took place at the family cabin on French Lake in Faribault, Minn. Mitchell’s aunt Sharon Loomis officiated the ceremony. Victoria has three children, Evan, Ketonna and Damian. Parents of the groom are Randy and Deb Myhre.
Sincere sympathy to the family of Helen Melbostad who passed away July 1 at the age of 93 years. Funeral services scheduled for Tues., July 7 at the Spring Grove Fest Building.
Rainfall on Friday evening, July 3 amounted to 2.8 inches in the gauge at the Gary Buxengard farm. We weren’t home at the time of the down pour, but noticed waterways in fields were flowing swiftly. Also, along County Rd. 27 in the Portland Prairie area, some corn was blown down in fields.
Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard’s family was together a couple days at the farm last week, and enjoyed celebrating Wilfred Pohlman’s 100th birthday with a drive by parade at the Tweeten Care Center, where he resides.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., July 12 – 9:30 a.m. worship service, followed by July birthday fellowship and W-ELCA business meeting.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
