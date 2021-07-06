By Jan Lee Buxengard
Birthday wishes to Cooper Sylling on July 11; Jim Normann on July 12; Eric Dotseth and Alison Gunderson on July 13; Myron Sylling, Eric Ingvalson, Dean Ellingson and Joseph Solum on July 14.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Eric and Julia (Crawford) Ingvalson 8 years on July 13; Matt and Tami (Stoltz) Knutson 14 years on July 14.
Gary Buxengard sang the National Anthem with the La Crosse Coulee Chordsmen at the La Crosse Loggers baseball games on June 23 and 30th.
Looking for something to do on Wednesday, July 7? Plan to come to the Spring Grove Viking Memorial Park area for the Farmers’ Market, 4-7 p.m., supper by Abby’s Concessions 4–7 p.m., and music 5-7 p.m. by Patrick Longmire & Friends.
Save the date of Sunday, July 25 for the annual summer worship service at Portland Prairie Church. Watch the newspaper next week for further info.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., July 11 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Rolf Svanoe officiating. His sermon will be the second in a series based on the Book of Acts and traveling.
Sun., July 18 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Steven Meyer officiating.
Please watch for announcements at Wilmington Lutheran Church MN on Facebook, an email from the council president, or a phone call to those who do not have access to this technology. Also check the Wilmington News column in the Caledonia Argus.
This is YOUR news column, encompassing the Wilmington township area. Please contact me with your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc.
Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
