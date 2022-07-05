Birthday wishes to Kelly Engen, Laurie Buxengard and Elijah Solum on July 7; Aaron Middendorf and Faith Solum on July 8; Jordan Jaster on July 9; Cooper Sylling on July 11; Jim Normann on July 12; Eric Dotseth and Alison Gunderson on July 13.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Leo and Betty Stoltz, 73 years and Kieron and Katie (Friemann) Brewer 17 years on July 9; Eric and Julia (Crawford) Ingvalson 9 years on July 13.
Kenneth and Gretchen Anderson recently returned from a bus trip to the southwest. They visited seven national parks: Arches, Canyonlands, Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef, Zion, Grand Canyon and Mesa Verde. Other tours included Monument Valley and a Navajo Taco lunch, a stop at Lake Powell and the Glen Canyon Dam, and a photo stop at Wolf Creek Pass on the Continental Divide. A lot of western movies and tv shows were filmed in the area. Kanab, Utah is known as Little Hollywood. Their group learned how movies are made and even got to be in a short movie called “How the West Was Lost”, followed by a cowboy supper. On the way home they had a stop at Garden of the Gods and the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
Spring Grove Music & Market
Wed., July 6: On Maple Drive – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m. In Viking Memorial Park: food by Waterloo Ridge Lutheran Church 4-7 p.m. and music by Charlie Warner 5-7 p.m.
Senior dining and chair volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There is an open invitation to Spring Grove chair volleyball players to play at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays at Eitzen, and for Eitzen players to come to Spring Grove on Thursdays, starting at 11:45 a.m. We have a fun time together! New players are welcome any time.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., July 10 – 10 a.m. worship service with Holy Communion. Pastor Lane Zaffke will officiate.
Sun., July 17 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
