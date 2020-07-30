By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Birthday wishes to Kelly Rohland, Ryan Meiners and Caiden Melbostad on July 31; Peter Wennes and Patrick Eiken on August 1; Adam Graf, Lee Epps and Thomas Trehus on August 2; Jamie Kapplinger on August 4; David Graf and Sarah Amundson-VanBenCoten on August 5; and Kenneth Anderson on August 6.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Daniel and Lacey Morken 16 years on July 31; Gary and Denise Wiemerslage 39 years, Brian and Jackie Vick 33 years, Allen and Emily (Ewing) Buxengard 11 years, and Hein and Karla (Sylling) Bloem 10 years, on August 1; Paul and Danielle (Spinden) Forrester 12 years on August 2; Lawrence and Loretta (Nerstad) Knutson 63 years, and Steve and Barb (Meyer) Morken 52 years on August 3; Kipp Otterness and Danae Anderson 19 years on August 4.
Thoughts and prayers for Tammi (Mrs. Robert) Engen, who sustained a serious head injury from a fall on stairs in her home on July 19. She is hospitalized at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Wilmington Church members who delivered Meals on Wheels the week of July 20-24 in Spring Grove were Keith and Carrie Haugstad, Verdon and Mona Olson, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard, Don Ingvalson, Evie Morey and Nancy Strike.
The Wilmington Church W-ELCA met at the church the morning of July 21 for a Do Day. They assembled three health kits and three baby kits, rolled 11 bandages and tied four quilts for missions. The workers included Carol Ann Burtness, Jan Lee and Winnie Buxengard, Evie Morey, Mona Olson and Tamitha Peter.
Last Thursday afternoon there was an incident involving an assault by Tommy Monson and then he allegedly ran away with a fire arm in his possession. Law enforcement and other units blocked part of County Road 27 while dealing with the matter. For their safety, several families were asked to evacuate their homes.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., August 2 – 9:30 a.m. worship service with Holy Communion. Pastor Lane Zaffke will officiate.
Sun., August 9 – 10:30 a.m. annual worship service at the Old Cemetery. Watch for details in next week’s column.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
