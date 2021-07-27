By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Kelly Rohland, Ryan Meiners and Caiden Melbostad on July 31; Peter Wennes and Patrick Eiken on August 1; Adam Graf, Lee Epps and Thomas Trehus on August 2; Jamie Kapplinger on August 4; David Graf and Sarah Amundson-VanBenCoten on August 5; and Kenneth Anderson on August 6.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Daniel and Lacey Morken 17 years on July 31; Gary and Denise Wiemerslage 40 years, Allen and Emily (Ewing) Buxengard 12 years, and Hein and Karla (Sylling) Bloem 11 years on August 1; Paul and Danielle (Spinden) Forrester 13 years on August 2; Lawrence and Loretta (Nerstad) Knutson 64 years, and Steve and Barb (Meyer) Morken 53 years on August 3; Kip Otterness and Danae Anderson 20 years on August 4.
Sincere sympathy to the family of Wayne Bunge, age 86, who passed away July 19 at Gundersen-Tweeten Health Care Center in Spring Grove, where he had resided for nine years. The funeral was July 24 at Trinity Lutheran Church, with burial in the church cemetery.
The July birthday fellowship after last Sunday’s worship service at Wilmington Lutheran Church was hosted by Tamitha Peter and Jan Lee Buxengard.
Jered Buxengard of Bellechester, Minn. visited and stayed the night of July 19 with his parents Gary and Jan Lee. He works for a scaffold company and had a two-day set up project at the brewery in La Crosse.
Area Music in the Park events:
At Caledonia Gazebo Park: Tuesday, July 27 - picnic by Turkey Fest Committee 5:30 p.m.; music by Cat and Fiddle 6 - 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, August 3 –picnic by Police Reserves at 5:30 p.m., music by Wilmington Township residents Joe and Jackie Cody 6 – 7:30 p.m.
At the Spring Grove Viking Memorial Park area: Wednesday, July 28 - Farmers’ Market, 4-7 p.m., supper by Houston County Cattlemen 4–7 p.m., and music by Ford and Marge Brevig 4-7 p.m.
Wednesday, August 4 – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m., supper by Busy Bees, music by Buck and Abby Towne 5-7 p.m.
Ice Cream Social
Come to the Spring Grove Fest Building on Sunday, August 1st for an Ice Cream Social. The annual event will be drive by only, serving from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The meal menu includes: pulled pork sandwich, potato salad, baked beans, bar, ice cream cup and bottle of water. What a deal for $10 per meal. Everyone welcome! Sponsored by Wilmington Lutheran Church with support from Thrivent Financial.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., August 1 – 9:30 a.m. worship service. NOTE THE TIME CHANGE for this Sunday only. Pastor Rolf Svanoe will officiate.
Sun., August 1 – 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Ice Cream Social AT the Spring Grove Fest Building.
Sun., August 8 – 10:30 a.m. annual outdoor worship service and picnic at the Old Wilmington Cemetery, site of the first church. Pastor Steven Meyer will officiate. In case of inclement weather, the event will take place at the current brick church.
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
