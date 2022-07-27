By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Lisa Bos and Angela Griffin on July 30; Kelly Rohland, Ryan Meiners and Caiden Melbostad on July 31; Peter Wennes and Patrick Eiken, on August 1; Adam Graf, Lee Epps and Thomas Trehus on Aug. 2.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Daniel and Lacey Morken, 18 years on July 31; Gary and Denise Wiemerslage 41 years, Brian and Jackie Vick 35 years, and Hein and Karla (Sylling) Bloem 12 years on August 1; Paul and Danielle (Spinden) Forrester 14 years on August 2; Lawrence and Loretta (Nerstad) Knutson 65 years and Steve and Barb (Meyer) Morken 54 years on July 3.
Carol Ann Burtness hosted the July birthday celebration following Wilmington Church worship on Sun., July 17.
The Wilmington W-ELCA enjoyed an outing last Thursday, beginning with a visit to the Giants of the Earth Heritage Center in Spring Grove, where they learned a great deal about the history of the area. Attending were Carol Ann Burtness, Jan Lee and Winnie Buxengard, Keith and Carolyn Haugstad, Evie Morey and Tamitha Peter. Afterwards, Gary Buxengard, Garret and Gavin Peter joined them for noon lunch at MaCalGrove Golf Club restaurant.
Last Wednesday, Jan Lee Buxengard met her cousin, Lorraine (Wilson) Steinhauer of Mt. Horeb, Wis. at Elsie’s restaurant in Caledonia for noon lunch and a nice long visit.
The Wilmington Lutheran Church Council met following worship on Sun., July 24. Present were Gretchen Anderson, Keith Haugstad, Don Ingvalson, Josh Johnson, Josh Myhre and Diana Rask.
Mark Tuesday, August 9 on your calendar and plan to exercise your right to vote in the Primary Election. Check this newspaper for information about polling places and times.
Spring Grove Music & Market
Wed., July 27: On Maple Drive – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m. In Viking Memorial Park: food by Wilmington Lutheran Church from 4-7 p.m. Buck Towne will perform.
Wed., August 3: On Maple Drive – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m. In Viking Memorial Park: food by Legion Baseball from 4-7 p.m. and music by Cheech 5-7 p.m.
Summer worship service
Sunday, July 31, the annual worship service at 11 a.m. at Portland Prairie Church. Guest minister will be Rev. Cynthia Williams, their River Valley District Superintendent. Come at 10:30 for the hymn sing. Potluck lunch on the church grounds following the service. All are welcome.
Classic movies
Free classic movies are shown at the Spring Grove Cinema every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Schedules are available at the theater and also posted at several local businesses.
Senior dining and chair
volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There is an open invitation to Spring Grove chair volleyball players to play at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays at Eitzen, and for Eitzen players to come to Spring Grove on Thursdays, starting at 11:45 a.m. We have a fun time together! New players are welcome any time.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Wed., July 27 – 4-7 p.m. W-ELCA will provide supper at Music in the Park in Spring Grove.
Sun., July 31 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Steve Meyer officiating.
Sun., August 7 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Steve Meyer officiating.
Sun., August 7th - Ice Cream Social at the Spring Grove Fest Building, Drive-by only, serving 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sponsored by Wilmington Lutheran Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.