By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Birthday wishes to Rick Solum on July 24; Mike Paulson on July 25; Judy Tollefsrud on July 26, Evie Morey on July 27; Lisa Bos and Angela Griffin on July 30.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Dale VanCleave and Christine Burtness, 33 years on July 25.
The Wilmington Church W-ELCA voted to cancel the annual ice cream social, as well as the fall meatball dinner due to challenges related to COVID-19.
Special Export quartet sang the National Anthem at the La Crosse Loggers baseball game on July 14 and again on July 16 and 17.
The Wilmington Church council met following the worship service on July 19. Present were Gretchen and Kevin Anderson, Gary Buxengard, Don Ingvalson, Josh Myhre, Joyce Sanness and Pastor Kris Fahey.
Rainfall amounts at the Gary Buxengard farm last week were ½ inch on July 14 and ½ inch on July 18.
Burials in the Portland Prairie Church graveyard this week will include: A short burial service on Friday, July 24th at 1 p.m. for Herbert “Bert” Dibley, who died last October 29 and had a memorial service at that time.
On Sat., July 25, there will be a short burial service at 11 a.m. for Mary Ellen Lapham, who died April 7. People are asked to please wear face coverings to protect the community.
The annual Portland Prairie Church summer worship service will be held on Sun., July 26 at 11 a.m. Debbie King Quale, pastor of the United Methodist Church of Caledonia, will officiate.
Due to the COVID situation the service will be OUTSIDE only, and if it rains would be cancelled. Attendees should bring their own chairs, and are encouraged to bring a face covering. There won’t be a potluck noon meal, but people can bring their own sack lunch if they want.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., July 26 – 9:30 a.m. worship service.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
