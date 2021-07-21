By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Rick Solum on July 24; Mike Paulson on July 25; Judy Tollefsrud on July 26; Evie Morey on July 27; Lisa Bos and Angela Griffin on July 30.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Christine Burtness and Dale VanCleave, 34 years on July 25.
Wilmington Church members delivered Meals on Wheels in Spring Grove the week of July 12-16. They were Carol Ann Burtness, LeRoy Williams, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard, Keith and Carrie Haugstad, Evie Morey and Nancy Strike.
Last Saturday, Gary Buxengard and Anthony Gulbranson enjoyed attending the 38th annual Root River Antique Historical Power Association Engine and Tractor Show at Spring Valley.
Looking for something to do on Wednesday, July 21? Plan to come to the Spring Grove Viking Memorial Park area for the Farmers’ Market, 4-7 p.m., supper by Houston County Cattlemen 4–7 p.m., and music by Ford and Marge Brevig 4-7 p.m.
Portland Prairie Church service
The annual summer worship service at Portland Prairie Church will be on Sun., July 25. If you love to sing, plan to come at 10:30 a.m. to participate in a hymn sing from the old hymnal, with accompaniment from the pump organ. The worship service in the pioneer church will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Mark Bengtson as guest speaker. He served the Caledonia United Methodist Church from 2006 to 2016. Immediately following the service there will be a potluck lunch on the church grounds. If you prefer, you may bring your own sack lunch. In addition to providing food for the meal, attendees are reminded to bring their own chairs and blankets.
Ice Cream Social
Come to the Spring Grove Fest Building on Sunday, August 1st for an Ice Cream Social. The annual event will be drive by only, serving from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The meal menu includes: pulled pork sandwich, potato salad, baked beans, bar, ice cream cup and bottle of water. What a deal for $10 per meal. Everyone welcome! Sponsored by Wilmington Lutheran Church with support from Thrivent Financial.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., July 25 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Rolf Svanoe officiating, followed by fellowship time to celebrate July birthdays.
Sun., August 1 – 10 a.m. service with Pastor Rolf Svanoe officiating. Ice Cream Social at the Spring Grove Fest Building, serving 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Sun., August 8 – 10:30 a.m. annual outdoor worship service and picnic at the Old Wilmington Cemetery, site of the first church. In case of inclement weather, the event will take place at the current brick church.
This is YOUR weekly news column, encompassing the Wilmington Township area. Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.