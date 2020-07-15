By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Birthday wishes to Jacob Britain on July 17; Cody Petersen on July 18; Tammy Petersen and Danielle Forrester on July 19; Gloria Gerard and Nicholas Myhre on July 20; Abby Fordahl and Lorilyn Dehning on July 22; George Sanness, Ken Koblas and Jesse Kurk on July 23; and Rick Solum on July 24.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to John and Nancy Kemp 67 years on July 17; Tom and Shirley (Zimmerman) Gerard 33 years, and Phil and Cyndi (Myrah) Meyer 23 years on July 18; Shane and Sara (Petersen) Buros 7 years on July 20; Ryan and Megan (Kinneberg) Turck 3 years on July 22.
My father, Wilfred Pohlman, passed away late July 8 at the Tweeten Care Center. He was 100 years and four days old. Funeral service on Monday, July 13 at 1 p.m. at St. Luke’s Church in Eitzen, with Pastor Michael McCann officiating. Visitation starts at 11 a.m. Burial in the Evergreen Cemetery, Caledonia.
Rainfall amounts at the Gary Buxengard farm last week were .2 inches on July 7, 2.2 inches on July 9, and .2 inches on July 11. There was wind damage to numerous corn and oats fields in the area.
There’s a great deal of activity in the Portland Prairie Church graveyard this summer. On June 24, there was a burial service for Lois Lapham, who died on June 17.
On July 24th there will be a short burial service at 1 p.m. for Herbert “Bert” Dibley, who died last October 29 and had a memorial service at that time. On Sat., July 25, there will be a short burial service at 11 a.m. for Mary Ellen Lapham, who died April 7. People are asked to please wear face coverings to protect the community.
I need your news! Please contact me.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., July 19 – 9:30 a.m. worship service.
Tues., July 21 – 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon; WELCA “Do Day” to work on mission projects.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
