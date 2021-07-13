By Jan Lee Buxengard
Argus Correspondent
Birthday wishes to Jacob Britain on July 17; Cody Petersen on July 18; Tammy Petersen and Danielle Forrester on July 19; Gloria Gerard and Nicolas Myhre on July 20; Abbie Fordahl and Lorilyn Dehning on July 22; George Sanness, Ken Koblas and Jesse Kurk on July 23.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to John and Nancy Kemp 68 years on July 17; Tom and Shirley (Zimmerman) Gerard 34 years, and Phil and Cyndi (Myrah) Meyer 24 years on July 18; Shane and Sara (Petersen) Buros 8 years on July 20; Ryan and Megan (Kinneberg) Turek 4 years on July 22.
Linda Johnson-Seyenkulo of Monrovia, Liberia, West Africa spent a few days with Carol Ann Burtness and LeRoy Williams. Carol Ann and LeRoy hosted Linda, Phyllis Troendle-Kalstabakken of Altura (daughter of the late Cyril and Agnes Troendle of Wilmington Township), and Jane Jacobson of New Brighton on Friday, July 2. Linda, Phyllis, Jane and Carol Ann were college roommates at the University of Minnesota and had not been together for nearly 45 years!
On July 7, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard and Tamitha, Garret and Gavin Peter attended the La Crosse Loggers vs Willmar Stingers baseball game at The Lumberyard. Gary sang the National Anthem with the Coulee Chordsmen and Garret and Gavin announced “Play Ball!”
Walter Gerald Wilhelmson, infant son of Bryan and Rebecca Wilhelmson, was baptized at Wilmington Lutheran Church on Sunday, July 11. Pastor Rolf Svanoe officiated. Baptismal sponsors are Lisa Myhre, Jacey Bergey, Quintin Wilhelmson and Tyler Hauser.
The Wilmington Church Council met following the worship service on Sun., July 11. They were: Kevin Anderson, Don Ingvalson, Joyce Sanness, Gary Buxengard and David Trehus, as well as the church treasurer Gretchen Anderson.
Looking for something to do on Wednesday, July 14? Plan to come to the Spring Grove Viking Memorial Park area for the Farmers’ Market, 4-7 p.m., supper by Spring Grove Athletic Boosters 4–7 p.m., and music by Cheech 4-7 p.m.
Save the date of Sunday, July 25 for the annual summer worship service at Portland Prairie Church. Watch the newspaper for an article with further info.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., July 18 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Steven Meyer officiating.
Please watch for announcements at Wilmington Lutheran Church MN on Facebook, an email from the council president, or a phone call to those who do not have access to this technology. Also check the Wilmington News column in the Caledonia Argus.
This is YOUR news column, encompassing the Wilmington township area. Please contact me with your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc.
Call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
