Birthday wishes to Myron Sylling, Eric Ingvalson, Dean Ellingson and Joseph Solum on July 14; Jacob Britain on July 17; Tammy Petersen and Danielle Forrester on July 19; Gloria Gerard and Nicolas Myhre on July 20.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Matt and Tamie (Stoltz) Knutson, 15 years on July 14; Tom and Shirley (Zimmerman) Gerard, 35 years, and Phil and Cyndi (Myrah) Meyer, 25 years on July 18; Shane and Sara (Petersen) Buros, 9 years on July 20.
Spring Grove Music & Market
Wed., July 13: On Maple Drive – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m. In Viking Memorial Park: food by Abby’s Concessions 4-7 p.m. and music by Ford and Marge Brevig 5-7 p.m.
Wed., July 20: On Maple Drive – Farmers’ Market 4-7 p.m. In Viking Memorial Park: food by Wilmington Gophers 4-H Club and music by Buck Hollow 5-7 p.m.
Ice Cream Social
Old fashioned Ice Cream Social Sun., July 17 at Highland Lutheran Church, south of Spring Grove. Serving from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Classic movies
Free classic movies are shown at the Spring Grove Cinema every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Schedules are available at the theater and also posted at several local businesses.
Senior dining and
chair volleyball:
Semcac Senior Dining is open Monday through Friday, serving nutritional and delicious meals at 11:15 a.m. in the front room of the Spring Grove American Legion. If you want to dine-in, or have meals delivered to your home in town, please call the dining site manager by noon the day before or earlier at 498-3385 or 507-458-4046 to get signed up for meals. Dine-in people are needed to keep the program going. Following the meal on Thursdays, you can get exercise and have fun playing chair volleyball from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There is an open invitation to Spring Grove chair volleyball players to play at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays at Eitzen, and for Eitzen players to come to Spring Grove on Thursdays, starting at 11:45 a.m. We have a fun time together! New players are welcome any time.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Sun., July 17 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating. Following worship, a celebration of July birthdays, hosted by Carol Ann Burtness.
Sun., July 24 – 10 a.m. worship service with Pastor Lane Zaffke officiating.
Please contact me to share family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church, local government, 4-H news, etc. You may call me at home 507-498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email janleebuxengard@gmail.com. I submit the column to the Argus on Sunday, late afternoon or early evening.
